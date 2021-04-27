Supergirl Showrunners Tease the "Vulnerable" Side of Lex Luthor

✖

Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) created a lot of problems for Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the rest of the Super Friends right out of the gate in The CW series' sixth and final season. While the team was victorious in stopping Lex's horrifying plans to brainwash humanity, the villain still managed to send Kara into the Phantom Zone and while Kara remains trapped in that nightmarish place, Lex has managed to walk free. And fans will have to wait to see Lex get what's coming to him -- though they'll also get to see the villain's vulnerable side in the process.

According to Supergirl co-showrunner Robert Rovner, Lex will be gone for a bit following the next two episodes, Tuesday night's "Prom Night!" and May 4th's "Prom Again!" but will return when the show does for its second part later in the summer.

"Lex will have departed our radar after leaving an ominous threat," Rovner told TV Insider, noting that fans would see "more of his vulnerable side" when the villain does return.

While it's unclear what exactly that means, Lena Luthor actress Katie McGrath previously told TV Insider that before the season -- and series -- ends, viewers will see more of her relationship with her nefarious brother as well.

"I think yes, on a lot of levels, but I don't think you've seen the end of their relationship," McGrath told TV Insider. "Of course not. The biggest weight in her life is her brother. He is who she is afraid of becoming, who she thought she was. There's still so much to come between the two of them. So I don't think they're done and I also don't think Lena's fully stepped away from him yet. I think more has to happen for her to be fully like, 'You know what? I'm Lena. I'm not Lena Luthor. I am my own person.' We've definitely got more to come. Which for me is great...happy to have more Jon Cryer!"

And while the Super Friends probably don't really want to be dealing with Lex anymore, there's always room for more of Cryer playing the role.

"He's just a true actor's actor," co-showrunner Jessica Queller told ComicBook.com ahead of the season premiere. "He's just an incredible national treasure, Jon Cryer."

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

