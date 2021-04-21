Supergirl Star Katie McGrath Teases What's Next for Lena's Relationship With Lex

✖

The sixth and final season of Supergirl is in full swing and it has seen some major shifts for The CW series' core characters. Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) finally got a superhero identity, Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is facing her greatest challenge to date being trapped in the Phantom Zone again, and even Brainy (Jesse Rath) is moving forward experiencing emotions fully for the first time. But it's Lena Luthor who may have had the biggest shift. Lena has had to deal with the ramifications of her own actions but also has been confronted by just how truly terrible her brother, Lex, is. And according to Katie McGrath, Lena is done with her brother, but there is still more of their relationship to unfold.

"I think yes, on a lot of levels, but I don't think you've seen the end of their relationship," McGrath told TV Insider. "Of course not. The biggest weight in her life is her brother. He is who she is afraid of becoming, who she thought she was. There's still so much to come between the two of them. So I don't think they're done and I also don't think Lena's fully stepped away from him yet. I think more has to happen for her to be fully like, 'You know what? I'm Lena. I'm not Lena Luthor. I am my own person.' We've definitely got more to come. Which for me is great...happy to have more Jon Cryer!"

That acceptance is something that McGrath told Entertainment Weekly where she hopes Lena's story will take her by the end of the series.

"I really would like to see Lena come into full acceptance of who she is, that she's fully accepted who she is, what she's done, and who she is now," McGrath said. "She's not hung up about the bad parts of her, and she's fully accepted the woman that she is, warts and all, and she believes that she is a good person. For me, that would be such a lovely wrapping up for Lena because she struggled so much with who she is. To finally just take a deep breath and go, 'I'm enough, Lena is enough,' and be happy for it, I know it sounds so simple, it's not like these grand plans that everybody else probably wants for their characters, but it's so simple for Lena. I just want her to finally be okay with who she is."

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.