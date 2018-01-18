Lindsay Lohan Reveals What She Thinks Is Keeping Her From A Batgirl Role

Last week on The Wendy Williams Show, Lindsay Lohan said she doesn’t like when people bring up her past because it distracts from things like “maybe meeting with people to do Batgirl”. pic.twitter.com/3YzFznNkyq — Batman-News.com (@BatmanNewsCom) January 17, 2018

Former child star Lindsay Lohan has spent the better part of the last decade in and out of trouble, in and out of the spotlight, and largely out of A-list films. Her last major theatrical release was 2013’s The Canyons, and while many have counted her out, Lohan has been campaigning hard to play the role of Barbara Gordon in Joss Whedon’s upcoming Batgirl movie.

The Mean Girls star opened her film career with a string of blockbusters but has not had a movie earn more than $35 million at the box office since the day of Blockbuster (Video)s. That said, she said on The Wendy Williams Show that a key to landing a major role is putting her troubling past behind her.

“I don’t like when people always bring up and rehash the past,” Lohan told Williams. “This is actually quite a long time ago if you think about it now, and I’d rather just stay focused on what I want to do next. Whenever people bring up the past things I’ve experienced and gone through — like jail, working at the morgue, which is actually really traumatizing stuff; I’ve learned my lessons — it distracts from actually maybe meeting with people to do Batgirl, maybe doing a Mean Girls 2. It really distracts people, and they only think about the negative and I don’t think that’s a way to move forward in life.”

Lohan, now 31, is launching a new cosmetics line. Growing up in the Disney teen star spotlight, her early career cemented her as one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Her leap into the world of franchise entertainment — Disney’s 2005 film Herbie Fully Loaded — made some money but was largely forgettable, and since then, Lohan has been arrested more times than she has had a movie open over $10 million.

There has, of course, been a fair amount of overt rejection of Lohan’s ambitions on social media, although others have argued that if Robert Downey, Jr. can get a chance at his career revival at Marvel, casting Lohan may not be totally beyond the pale.

On January 6, Lohan took to social media to ask fans for their support asking Whedon to consider her for Batgirl.

While no casting decisions have been announced for the film at this point, there have been no shortage of names making the rounds as either fan casts or even rumored short lists for the role. and even a few who have said that they’d be interested in the role, including Pitch Perfect star Hailee Steinfeld.

This also isn’t the first time that Lohan has campaigned for movie roles that interested her. Last year Lohan made it clear that she would be a good choice for a live-action The Little Mermaid remake, posting a side-by-side photo of herself and Ariel on Instagram.

Batgirl is one of a number of Batman-related DC movies currently in development, including Nightwing, The Joker, and Suicide Squad 2.