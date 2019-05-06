Listen To All of Arrow’s Bruce Springsteen Title Songs Here

Tonight’s episode of Arrow is titled “Living Proof,” and it’s the eighth episode to share a title with a Bruce Springsteen song (and the seventh consecutive season that the season’s penultimate episode does it). In a series that has had a ton of actor turnover and a number of tonal and storytelling shifts over the years, the “Springsteen episodes” have remained a constant. And now that there are eight of them — i.e., the number of tracks on Springsteen’s career-defining masterpiece Born to Run — we’ve collected them together in a Spotify playlist for fans to check out. You can find that below.

Season seven, episode 21 of Arrow will be titled “Living Proof,” named after a song on Springsteen’s “Lucky Town” album, one of two “twin” albums released together in March 1992. “Living Proof” is a dense song that covers a lot of territory, but given that Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) is pregnant in the show, fans will likely zero in on the song’s first verse. It goes, “Well now, on a summer night, oh in a dusky room/Come a little piece of the Lord’s undying light/Crying like he swallowed the fiery moon/In his mother’s arms it was all the beauty I could take/Like the missing words to some prayer that I could never make/Oh, in a world so hard and dirty, so fouled and confused/Searching for a little bit of God’s mercy/I found living proof.” That verse is pretty unambiguously about the joy that the narrator (likely Springsteen himself, since at least one popular live performance of the song is dedicated to his son Evan) felt about the birth of his child.

The first of the Arrow episodes to be named after a Bruce Springsteen song was arguably the most obvious (at least for a while): “Darkness on the Edge of Town.” Another song off of Darkness on the Edge of Town, “Streets of Fire” was the episode where Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim confirmed, yes, these are Bruce Springsteen titles. Earlier in the season, an episode titled “The Promise” could have been named after a Springsteen song, as well, although that has never been confirmed. Season three featured “This Is Your Sword,” a song from Springsteen’s then-new album High Hopes, performed with Tom Morello (who wrote the Dark Horse series Orchid and scored Iron Man) on guitar. Season four had “Lost in the Flood,” named for a song from Springsteen’s debut album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Season five featured “Missing,” a song prominently featured in Sean Penn’s film The Crossing Guard, which starred Jack Nicholson. Penn’s previous film, The Indian Runner, was an adaptation of the Springsteen song “Highway Patrolman.” And last year’s season six had “The Ties That Bind,” from Springsteen’s 1980 album The River. A regular presence at Springsteen’s live shows, the song deals with themes of family and honor that permeated all of Arrow‘s sixth season.

The use of “Living Proof” might suggest that the episode will center on Mia (Katherine McNamara), the child of Oliver and Felicity who has taken center stage in the flash-foward storyline. Some Olicity fans might hope for a time jump that would allow the Olicity baby to be born before or during the finale which will follow “Living Proof,” although that feels unlikely given that we already saw a version of the baby’s birth in a previous episode this season.

Arrow airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

