Teri Hatcher Hints At ‘Lois & Clark’ Revival Possibilities

Two of the hottest trends in television are superheroes and revivals of popular series from the ’90s, with a revisit of the Superman show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman potentially able to cash in on both strategies. Star Teri Hatcher might be keeping busy with a variety of projects, but her positive experience on the series has her open to returning to the role.

“I know I have a lot of fans that would like to see the whole show rebooted, so maybe that’ll happen,” Hatcher shared with Entertainment Weekly. “[Co-star] Dean [Cain] and I both still have really warm feelings about our whole experience on the show. So who knows!”

The series ran for four seasons, with the finale ending things on a cliffhanger, teasing the series’ return. When Hatcher became pregnant, her lack of involvement in a fifth season resulted in the show being canceled altogether.

In part as an homage to the series, both Hatcher and Cain have appeared on The CW’s Supergirl, albeit appearing as different characters from the ’90s show.

Cain has previously shared his excitement about possibly revisiting the series, especially due to the show’s unintentional ending.

“Well, you know what, we ended our show after four seasons in a weird way because we’re supposed to do a fifth season.” Cain explained to 7 News Sydney last year. “Teri got pregnant in between and couldn’t work on that fifth season so they decided to shut it down. I would have liked to done that fifth season, I think we still need a fifth season, we need something, at least part of a fifth season. So I’m hoping that we get a chance to maybe finish up the series.”

Some revival series have been brought to life as limited events, while other shows, like Fuller House, proved to be just as successful as their predecessors and have run for multiple seasons. Whatever format Lois & Clark might take, Cain hopes it happens.

“Maybe it’s six episodes, maybe it’s 10 episodes, maybe it’s a two-hour movie.” Cain noted. “But I think it would be really interesting to catch up with these two characters twenty years down the line and see what’s happened in their lives. If they have had children or what’s going on with their kids, I think it’s really interesting and I’m certainly willing to.”

