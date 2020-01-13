Lucifer Season 5 Announces Musical Episode

Music has long been a part of Lucifer. Even from the show’s early seasons on FOX, the devil himself has had a propensity for breaking into song, but now things are going to a whole new entertainment level. Lucifer is getting a musical episode and we don’t mean the 1940s noir-themed episode previously announced. The popular Netflix series is getting an honest-to-goodness musical episode with “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam,” the 10th episode of Lucifer‘s fifth and final season.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the idea of a musical episode of the series is something that Lucifer showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson have wanted to do for a long time. They just had to wait for the right story to tell to come along.

“We wanted to have a real grounded story reason why they’re singing and dancing, and not just, ‘Oh, this is going to be the one where everybody sings and dances,’” Modrovich said. “It’s been a little game of Tetris [planning the episode] but it’s super fun. It’s going to be amazing. It’s going to be just such a bucket list thing for me.”

Details about “Blood Celestial Karaoke Jam” aren’t being released just yet, but what we do know is that this episode will be different from the 1940s-set episode. That episode, which will be the fourth of the final season, reportedly will contain only two song performances and not a full plot built around singing and dancing. Even with that being the case, the noir episode should be highly entertaining for fans as it will offer an alternate version of Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) singing together. The rest of the cast will also be part of that episode but won’t be playing the characters fans are most familiar with in the series given its past setting.

“I can’t tease too much!” Ellis said previously about the episode. “I would say on this episode, we take a trip down memory lane with Lucifer. We tell a story that answers the question a lot of fans have been asking actually.”

“It’s always fun to film the music stuff, you know?” Ellis added. “It’s been a really nice element of the show that came in season one and [we’ve] sort of run with it since. But the nice thing is it’s not just Lucifer who sings these days.”

The revelation of a musical episode is just the latest update on Lucifer we’ve gotten recently. Earlier this month it was announced that the series had cast 24 alum Dennis Haysbert as God in the series. While God has been a presence in the series previously — co-creator of the Vertigo Comics character Lucifer, Neil Gaiman voiced God in one of the bonus episodes of Season 3 — Haysbert’s debut as the Almighty in the fifth season will mark the first time the character has physically appeared in the series.

Lucifer‘s first four seasons are streaming now on Netflix. The fifth and final season, which will be split into two parts, is set for release sometime this year.