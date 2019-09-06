Netflix Shares New Lucifer Season 5 Photo

The beginning of the end of Lucifer is finally upon us. The fan-favorite series has been through quite the ringer over the last couple of years – being cancelled by FOX and thought dead in the water, only to get renewed by Netflix some time later – but will now finally get the chance to end the way the the producers and creative team see fit. After a successful Season 4 launch on Netflix, Lucifer was renewed for a fifth and final season on the streaming service, and production on this last batch of episodes has officially started.

On Thursday night, Netflix tweeted a behind the scenes photo of the Lucifer cast and creative team at the table read for Season 5 from the See What’s Next Twitter account. The tweet also confirmed that cameras would start rolling on the final season Friday morning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Lucifer Season 5 starts filming tomorrow! Can’t wait,” reads the tweet.

Not much is known about the storyline of Lucifer Season 5, but it will mostly include the arc that was designed for the second half of Season 4 back when the show was airing on FOX. The network structure required seasons to run for 22 episodes, which would’ve been enough for the producers to fit two full story ideas. Netflix offers more freedom with the episode count, allowing Lucifer to split up into two distinct seasons. So even before Season 5 was officially ordered by Netflix, the creators had an idea of where they wanted to go.

“We did spend some time digging into what we think can be Season 5,” showrunner Joe Henderson explained in an interview earlier this year. “We even have the first scene [of Season 5], which is one of my favorite things we’ve ever come up with.”

“We really try to ping it in a completely different direction,” showrunner Ildy Modrovich added. “If everybody is speculating on one thing, we just try to think as batshit as we can, as outside of the box as possible, so that people don’t get bored, so we don’t get bored. We do have an idea. It’s an idea that when it came up in the room, we went, ‘Oh god, that’s crazy.’ Ten the more we talked about it, the more we went, ‘and brilliant.’”

Are you looking forward to the final season of Lucifer? Let us know in the comments!

The first four seasons of Lucifer are currently streaming on Netflix.