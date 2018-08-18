‘Lucifer’ Star Posts New Video of Amenadiel’s Return

Production on Lucifer‘s fourth season is well underway and while there’s not yet a firm date for the show’s return on its new Netflix home, thanks to a new behind-the-scenes video fans know one thing for certain: Amenadiel is back.

D.B. Woodside, who plays the eldest angel, shared a video on Twitter this week teasing the return of the character with the simple caption of “Amenadiel is back.” You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As fans will recall, at the end of season three, Amenadiel took Charlotte Richards (Tricia Helfer) and carried her off to heaven after she is shot by Marcus Pierce/Cain (Tom Welling). Now, it appears that Amenadiel will return at some point after having done that, but as to exactly where the character is in this short video — and why — is anyone’s guess.

What isn’t a guess, however, is why Netflix opted to save the show. While Lucifer was constantly on the bubble at FOX due to middling U.S. ratings, the show has been a major hit internationally. The strong international success is ultimately what made the show attractive for Netflix, leading the streaming service to pick up the series after FOX cancelled it in May. Of course, the move to Netflix will see a few changes to the series, particularly in terms of episode numbers.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, series star Tom Ellis shared that the series would be going from 22 episodes down to 10. However, Ellis said that he thinks the reduced episode count was a positive change, allowing for the series to make every episode count.

“I’m excited about the fact that we are 10 episodes now as opposed to 22, which means we can get right down to the storytelling, and every episode will count,” Ellis said. “from my point of view as an actor, that’s great.”

Ellis also explained that even with the trimmed down episode count, they would still be careful to keep Lucifer true to the show that fans fell in love with.

“One of the things we have to be careful about as well is that the reason the show was so popular was because of the way it was,” he explained. “We don’t want to mess around too much with that.”

Are you excited for Amenadiel’s return in Lucifer‘s fourth season? Let us know in the comments below!