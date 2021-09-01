Lucifer Star Tom Ellis Promises Fans Will Be In Tears After Season 6

✖

Lucifer star Tom Ellis is telling fans of the show that he hopes (thinks?) they will be left in tears by the time season 6 ends. That's a bold promise as Lucifer season 6 is the final season of the show, meaning that Ellis is basically hinting that the Lucifer finale will pack such emotional punch fans will need a box full of tissues to handle it. When speaking in a recent interview, Tom Ellis addressed the question of Lucifer's ending by saying that “I hope that they’ll be sobbing! And I hope their hearts will be filled with joy at same time."

In the same interview, Lauren German (who plays Lucifer's love interest detective Chloe Decker) added that the ending of Lucifer will be “‘Bittersweet’ is a great term for the ending. I think [fans] ultimately they’ll get what they want to see.” She added that there will also be some unexpected twists and turns thrown at fans along the way to Lucifer's big emotional finale, which should excite fans even more.

When speaking about the larger scope of Lucifer season 6, Tom Ellis added that the ten episodes of the final season are "a fitting goodbye to our characters,” that “leans into everything we’ve earned up to this moment.”

Lucifer showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson have already teased a tone for season 6 that will definitely balance big spectacle and real heart:

"Season 6, partly because of COVID, became a much more intimate season," Modrovich said. "But also because we knew we had done this kind of splashy Season 5B, with a lot of spectacle, we didn't want to try to top ourselves and just be empty action. So, we found a more intimate story for all of our characters and a much more emotional one. We didn't have to scrape to find stories for anybody. We just kind of dug to a deeper level with everybody."

At the end of Lucifer's previous season, Lucifer beat the Archangel Michael and won the opportunity to become God's successor. However, while Lucifer also made that cosmic ascension to potential omnipotence, he also made the very human connection of finally making a true love connection with Chloe who also died and was resurrected, giving her some true perspective on what Lucifer's side of the universe truly looks like.

In that new framework, Lucifer Season 6 has a lot of dramatic story potential when it comes to the A and B storylines of Lucifer having to weigh the actual responsibility of being God, against the life with Chloe that he wants in his heart.

Based on all the insinuation from from the cast and crew, it's not hard to imagine Lucifer giving up godhood in order to love Chloe. That will break all the hearts.

Lucifer season 6 is coming to Netflix.