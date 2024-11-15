James Gunn Reveals Man of Steel Suit Was “Torn to Shreds” During Superman Auditions

The trailer for James Gunn’s 2025 Superman reboot should be hitting the Internet sooner rather than later, and fans are excited for any bit of information they can get not only on its narrative but its production, as well. On Threads, mr_savitar_oficial posted a question to Gunn asking if the following was true: “Actor Tom Brittney revealed that he wore Henry Cavill’s suit for his audition for the role of Superman and that he also TORE THE SUIT.” The poster then followed that up with a quote from Brittney: “‘It takes about half an hour to put it on and adjust it…And I think I accidentally broke it..’”

Gunn is now quite well known to clear the air regarding stories surrounding his DCU. He replied: “Yes. Tom messed it up and then Corenswet came in and he was way too tall, so it just got torn to shreds. BTW, Tom is truly one of my favorite actors. Incredibly talented guy.”

The Man of Steel suit was only used in that controversial 2013 film, with a slight variation being used in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the black suit being used in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It was one of the few things that even the DCEU kick-starter’s detractors could agree was pretty great. It’s nice to hear it ended up serving a purpose down the line, even if just briefly.

What Do We Know About Gunn’s Reboot?

Superman is set to be the first film of Gunn’s DC Universe, another attempt to craft a shared universe for DC characters after the failure of the DCEU. The DCU will officially kick off December 5 of this year with Max’s Creature Commandos, followed by Superman‘s release on July 11, 2025. It will then be followed up by the second season of Peacemaker, which is in and of itself a retooling, allowing it to take place in an entirely separate universe with the same cast, then Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow on June 26, 2026.

Twisters‘ David Corenswet is picking up the title of Man of Steel from the beloved Henry Cavill, while Rachel Brosnahan of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel fame will take over the role of Lois Lane. But Superman is going to introduce far more DC icons than the title character and the love of his life. Isabela Merced will play Hawkgirl, Gunn favorite Nathan Fillion will portray Guy Gardner AKA Green Lantern, X-Men: First Class‘s Edi Gathegi is set for the role of Mister Terrific, and the ultra-talented Anthony Carrigan from HBO’s Barry will play Metamorpho.

As for other noteworthy characters of Superman lore past, Nicholas Hoult will be shaving his head for the role of Lex Luthor while Skyler Gisondo of the criminally underrated Santa Clarita Diet will inhabit the role of Jimmy Olsen. Superman will tie into its bookending DCU projects, as well. Frank Grillo will reprise his role of Rick Flag Sr. (this time in live-action form) after debuting in Creature Commandos while Milly Alcock will debut her take on the character Supergirl here before leading her solo film in 2026.