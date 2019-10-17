Marc Guggenheim Drops First Official Look At Crisis On Infinite Earths

Crisis on Infinite Earths is shaping up to be the biggest DC crossover for the Arrowverse yet, and fans couldn’t be more hyped for it. The upcoming crossover will include most of the Arrowverse CW shows, including Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl and producer Marc Guggenheim just gave fans a glimpse at the duo in his first official look at Crisis on Infinite Earths. Now, to be fair, it’s really a glimpse of one of those heroes, but the other two are heavily implied, and this could very well end up being the intro sequence to the event once we are able to see that in action.

As you can see in the image below, the image features the tip of a green arrow on the left-hand side, while the red and yellow lightning is The Flash’s trademark, and that is all over the right side. The middle features blue beams coming from the eyes of Supergirl, whose face you can make out in between the lighting and the arrow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All three heroes will be pivotal to the event, and we can’t wait to see what DC and the CW have planned for it. You can check out the new image below.

Crisis on Infinite Earths will include not only Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl, but also Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman. The latter was first introduced in the last crossover event Elseworlds, and now she’ll get another chance to work with all these heroes. This will also be Arrow’s swan song event, as the show will end after the conclusion of its eighth season, and odds are Oliver’s fate will be handled directly in Crisis.

That said, it’s not all bad news for Arrow fans, as the show is getting a spinoff in Canaries, which will feature a team of Black Canaries operating in the future.

As for the event itself, it will have plenty of star power, including Brandon Routh as Kingdom Come’s Superman, Ashley Scott bringing back Birds of Prey’s Huntress, and Tom Welling and Erica Durance of Smallville also appearing in the series. There are even more names coming back as well, and the good news is we don’t have to wait too much longer to see them all.

Are you excited about Crisis on Infinite Earths? Let us know in the comments!