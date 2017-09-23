Mark Hamill Praises Jared Leto’s Joker Performance

Jared Leto may be the most recent actor to take on the Joker, but he is not the first. Plenty of stars like Jack Nicholson have donned the DC villain’s face paint, and Mark Hamill is taking a moment to praise Leto for his take on the character.

Over on Twitter, Hamill responded to a fan who tweeted to Hamill and others about a recent Batman Day project. A channel on Youtube made a Joker TV Special interview with Jay Nelson and Hamill to celebrate Batman Day 2017. When a fan said Leto should watch the special, Hamill answered back with the following message:

“Like all great actors [Jared Leto] made the part his own! Respect.”

Like all great actors @JaredLeto made the part his own! #Respect — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 23, 2017

In the past, Hamill has stressed how Leto took the iconic DC role and turned it into something no one had done before. During an interview with Polygon, the Joker voice actor said the character is one that must be continuously remade.

“Everyone brings a different spin to the character,” Hamill said. “I don’t think there’s a definitive version of the Joker and I don’t think there can be. It’s like Hamlet, really. It’ll be constantly redefined.”

According to Polygon, Hamill said he “loved” Leto’s performance as the Joker, and the star said there hasn’t been an interpretation yet which he felt was off-the-mark.

Leto may be the newest actor to put his spin on the Joker, but he will not be the last. In fact, it appears Warner Bros. is already on the hunt for another actor to play the villain. DC Films is working on a standalone Joker origin film outside of the DCEU; The project will need a new actor to play the villain, and Leto talked about how it felt to have another actor come in to play the Joker alongside him.

“I love the Joker. He’s a great character and really fun character to play. But it’s a big universe, and when you play the Joker, there’s no ownership there,” Leto told On-Demand Entertainment.

“You have the honor of holding the baton for a little while and then passing it off. There are other films that are in development and I’m excited to see what comes from them.”

