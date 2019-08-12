Here’s What Mark Hamill Could Look Like as The Joker in Crisis on Infinite Earths

The scale and scope of The CW‘s next DC Comics crossover Crisis on Infinite Earth is shaping up to be bigger than we ever anticipated. While Elseworlds brought the title heroes of The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl face to face with Superman, Batwoman, and the ’90s version of the Flash, this next event is likely to blow that crossover out of the water.

We already know Brandon Routh is reprising his role as Superman, and that iconic Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy will be playing an older Bruce Wayne. So can you imagine if the legend Mark Hamill joined the cast as an aged Joker? One fan did, and the artwork they made imagining his appearance has us wishing Greg Berlanti and Co. will make it happen. Check it out!

It should be noted that there is no major rumor floating around as of yet about Hamill’s appearance as the Joker, but this would be a good way to introduce Batwoman to the larger multiverse while also keeping the character grounded in the realistic approach their taking in the first season. Having Kate Kane meet a grizzled version of her cousin and his iconic nemesis would allow her to relate to the issues at hand without derailing her own plot.

As Batwoman begins its first season later this year, it’s an important point that the show doesn’t get railroaded by the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths, as showrunner Caroline Dries explained at the Television Critics Associations’ summer press tour.

“That was really important to me as we were breaking the crossover is that I want to really keep the tone of our show in Gotham and very grounded.” Dries revealed. “We are just starting out, and our characters it’s not normal for them to interact with aliens and travel to different universes and stuff like that. So that is the first thing I brought up to the writers’ the major writers’ room as we were breaking the crossover, like, ‘This is the thing that’s important to me.’”

Batwoman will premiere Sunday, October 6th at 8/7c on The CW.