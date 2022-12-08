Matt Reeves' The Batman Universe Gets Surprising Update About Its Future

Huge updates about the future of the DC Universe on the big screen have dropped tonight and among them is news on Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise and spinoffs. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that even though multiple movies are seemingly being cancelled and plans are in flux for the return of some characters (Henry Cavill's Superman for example doesn't seem as confirmed as it did before), the movies and TV spinoffs from Matt Reeves' movie are safe. According to the trade, this corner of the DCU on film is one that James Gunn and Peter Safran seem "likely not to touch." So for the time being, it's all safe.

Reeves' is currently developing a feature film sequel to The Batman with Robert Pattinson set to reprise his role once again. Two spinoffs for HBO Max are in the works as well with a sequel series following Colin Farrell's Penguin set to begin filming soon. A spinoff set in the world of Arkham Asylum is also in the works with Emmy-nominated writer Antonio Campos set to serve as showrunner for the series. As of this writing Matt Reeves is attached to executive produce both shows.

Who plays The Penguin in Batman 2022?

Despite not being very recognizable, YES, heart throb Colin Farrell plays the role of Oswald Cobblepot aka The Penguin in 2022's The Batman. Farrell's version required quite a lot of prosthetic work to give him his trademark appearance, and was successful enough for a spinoff to be put together almost immediately. That TV show is the closest to happening however with multiple scripts of the series already written, and a production start date penciled in for the early part of 2023. Lauren LeFranc of Agents of SHIELD is set to showrun the series which will pick up very soon after the events of The Batman.

"[The Penguin] starts about a week after the film The Batman ends. So Gotham is still somewhat underwater," Farrell previously revealed to Extra. "I read the first script for the first episode, and it opens up with my feet splashing through the water in Falcone's office. Even just that alone, I read it, I was like, 'Oh, jeez.' It's lovely. It's so well-written."