The Flash: DC Studios Reportedly Debating Including a Henry Cavill Superman Cameo

The future of the live-action DC mythos is turning a new corner, as James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped into their roles as co-CEOs of DC Studios. The new studio will be creatively spearheading movies, television shows, and more inspired by the publisher's comics, and there's definitely been no shortage of speculation as to what that could entail. On Wednesday night, The Hollywood Reporter began to shed some light on those possibilities — and may have revealed a long-rumored cameo in The Flash movie in the process. In addition to revealing that Patty Jenkins' current incarnation of Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward at DC Studios, the report also looks at the larger net of established DC characters.

According to their reporting, Henry Cavill is expected to cameo as Clark Kent / Superman in The Flash, with Cavill reportedly filming part of the appearance in September. That being said, sources cited in the report indicate that there is an internal debate about whether or not to keep the cameo in the movie, as the long-term future of Cavill in the role remains unclear. One insider cited in the report does clarify that the cut of The Flash has yet to be locked, and that no plans are finalized.

Will there be a Man of Steel 2?

According to reports from earlier this fall, DC Studios was "soliciting pitches from writers" on a new movie starring Cavill's Superman. This came after Cavill himself took to social media to confirm his return, shortly after cameoing in Black Adam.

"The image you see on this post and what you saw in Black Adam are just a very small taste of things to come," Cavill said in the post. "There's a lot to be thankful for, and I'll get to that in time, but I wanted to thank you guys most of all. Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded."

What do you think of reports about Henry Cavill cameoing in The Flash? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Flash will now be released in theaters on June 16, 2023.