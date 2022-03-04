The Penguin: Colin Farrell Calls The Batman Spinoff "Tasty and Unusual"

Warner Bros has had a bit of a transformative period since their merger with Discovery was completed. The newly minted Warner Bros. Discovery has a lot to prove and recently appointed CEO David Zaslav is not playing around. Zaslav has already canceled a few DC Comics films like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins and is looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to lead DC Films. While a lot of DC Films have been on the chopping block, there is one franchise that appears to be safe and that's Matt Reeves' The Batman. Reeves has signed an overall deal with the studio and is hard at work on several spin-offs like the upcoming Colin Farrell-led The Penguin series for HBO Max. Farrell previously revealed that the series would take place a week after the events of The Batman, and now the actor is officially teasing the series. During a new interview with Collider, the actor revealed that they're filming in. New York and even called the script tasty.

"Penguin? Shooting here in New York," Farrell told the site. "I think if it goes ahead, I read the first episode, which is just so tasty and so unusual as the character was on the page and what Matt Reeves kind of envisioned when he was thinking of this iteration of the bang up of Oz. So yeah, it'll be, I think six or eight hours. I'm supposed to read episode two and three within the next week."

Robert Pattinson was great in the cape and cowl that he wore in the film, but it turns out that one of his personality traits actually helped him with the role. The actor is well known for his social awkwardness within the press and it seems that it actually helped him while filming The Batman. Director Matt Reeves previously made an appearance on KCRW where he revealed exactly how Pattinson's physical awkwardness helped him portray the Dark Knight.

"Not only is it a facet, obviously, of who he is, because obviously that's partly him, but it's something he's in control of as well," Reeves said to the Podcast. "One of the things I found so fascinating about working with him is he works in a way that feels almost like a method actor. And yet, you can see that he has great access to his emotions, and he puts himself into a state. But he's also in incredible control of his instrument, the way he moves. It's all very technical, and it's very intentional. So I could say to him, I need this to be hotter, and he could access that very easily. [And I could say] but I also, because of this cowl and the way the light is hitting your eye, I need you to lean a little bit more to your left, because otherwise I won't see your eye. And he could do both those things at once."

"He had a tremendous ability to access his emotions, but also be in control of his movement, so all of that stuff is coming from a very internal place. But he has a tremendous facility with himself physically. He's just very able to access all of that stuff, but also weirdly at the same time, while he can be out of control, he can also be incredibly in control in terms of how to calibrate his voice, the way he's leaning, where he's standing. And so all of those choices I think he's making are on some level, very conscious, too, even though I know some of it has to be unconscious because it is coming from a very instinctual place." The Batman director added.

Directed by Matt Reves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD's James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot. The film is streaming on HBO Max now!

