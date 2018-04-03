‘The Batman’: Matt Reeves Offers Optimistic Update on Movie’s Progress

No matter who ends up donning the cowl for DC’s The Batman, it sounds like the planning stages of the film are moving along just fine.

Late Tuesday night, a fan on Twitter asked writer/director Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes) how things were going with The Batman. The solo film about the Caped Crusader, potentially starring Ben Affleck, has been in development for some time now, though there has been little in the way of headlines or attention in recent months. Fortunately, Reeves put the minds of fans at ease with his response, letting everyone know that things are going well.

“Really, really well, thanks,” Reeves responded in a tweet. “I could not be more excited!” Of course, he finished the message up with a bat emoji, just to add a pinch of flair.

The movie was originally announced as a directorial and starring vehicle for Affleck, who has now portrayed Bruce Wayne/Batman in two films, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Affleck reportedly wrote a draft of the film he hoped to direct, though that concept never came to fruition. Last January, Affleck stepped away from his role as director of the film, and Reeves was brought in to replace him, rewriting the script in the process.

Since that announcement, there have been endless “will he/won’t he” rumors regarding Affleck’s role in the film. It was initially stated that he would still portray the titular character for the franchise going forward, but reports have debated that fact for more than a year. At this point, it still sounds as though Affleck is in the role, as no one else has been cast to play the Dark Knight.

Reeves offering updates on The Batman‘s progress is great not only because fans love the character, but it comes after a wave of disappointing announcements on the DC movie front. Outside of Wonder Woman 2, Aquaman, and Shazam!, it seems as though most other DC films are having trouble moving into production. Joss Whedon exited the Batgirl movie, reports suggested Nightwing wasn’t a priority with the studio, and there has been little public progress on any other film that supposedly in production.

Knowing that The Batman is still heading in the right direction is certainly refreshing news, to say the least.

Are you excited for Matt Reeves‘ take on The Batman? Do you think Ben Affleck will still be in the role when the movie heads into production? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!