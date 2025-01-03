McFarlane Toys Superman 1978 Figure Is In Stock With a Deal

If you missed out on the big McFarlane Toys Collector Edition Christoper Reeve Superman figure when it arrived during NYCC 2024, now is your chance to make up for it, and with a discount no less. At the time of writing, the figure is sold out on Amazon but available with a 10% off in-stock discount ($26.99 at checkout) here at Entertainment Earth via our exclusive link. Note that flat rate shipping is $7.95, but you can get free shipping on orders of $79 or more. That said, you can check out additional figures from the NYCC DC Multiverse Collector Edition Wave below if you need something to put you over the top.

Inspired by Reeve’s appearance in the 1978 film Superman: The Movie, the figure comes with 8x extra hands, and alternate head portrait, a base, and an art card. The figures in Wave 8 of the McFarlane Toys Collector Edition includes the following:

DC McFarlane Collector Edition Superman: The Movie 1978 Superman Figure

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Collector Edition Wave 8 Figures

As you might of noticed in the teaser trailer for James Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie, David Corenswet’s take on the character will sport a similar look as Christopher Reeve’s Superman, right down to the classic red trunks. Gunn was initially against including them, but Corenswet convinced him by pointing out that it might make the character more approachable to young fans. In an interview with Comicbook, Gunn noted the following:

“At the end of the day, [the debate] wasn’t that heated. It was heated for a while. I was on the ‘no trunks’ team for a long time,” Gunn said. “And [Man of Steel director] Zack [Snyder] said that when he was doing it, he tried a billion different trunk versions as we did. And I kept going back to no trunks, no trunks, no trunks. And I’m like, well, ‘Let’s just grind it out. Let’s just keep trying trunks and see what happens.’ And David [Corenswet] said something to me that really affected me.”

“We were trying on all these different versions, and we screen-tested with trunks and no trunks. And one of the things David said is that Superman wants kids to not be afraid of him. He’s an alien. He’s got these incredible powers. He shoots beams out of his eyes, can blow the truck over. He’s this incredibly powerful, could be considered scary, individual and he wants people to like him. He wants to be a symbol of hope and positivity,” Gunn said.