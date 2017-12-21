‘Supergirl’ Star Melissa Benoist’s Divorce From Blake Jenner Is Finalized

After four years of marriage, Supergirl star Melissa Benoist has finalized her divorce from Blake Jenner.

According to TMZ, the couple cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation, yet seemingly came to an agreement between themselves about the division of property. Their agreement wasn’t filed with the court and have made clear who gets what in the separation.

The finalization of the divorce comes a year after the initial announcement.

Given the turmoil that has been taking place behind the scenes in the Arrowverse, Benoist is assuredly happy to have this situation behind her.

Last month, The Flash showrunner Andrew Kreisberg was accused of sexual harassment by 19 different people, resulting in his suspension of duties in all DC related productions.

Being such a strong voice in the fan community, Benoist took to Instagram to share her thoughts about the subject.

“I am a woman who leads a show that supports equality and feminism, empowerment, and fighting for what is right,” writes Benoist. “I have always tried to conduct myself this way personally, as well.

“Sadly, the show and my career are a part of an industry that doesn’t always mirror these sentiments. This is heartbreaking, and at times makes me feel helpless. I know I’m not the only one who feels this way.

“But I’m an optimist. I believe lasting change is possible, and when people are mistreated, they should have a safe forum to speak their truth and always be heard. And when people commit crimes or harass others they should always be held accountable — no matter what industry they work in or how much power they wield.

“I’ve spoken up about it in the past — publicly and not so publicly — and I’ll continue to do so. All of us should, without fear or shame. We all need to hold ourselves to a higher standard.

“So this week, I’ll head back to work on Supergirl even more committed to being a part of changing the norm by listening when people speak up, and refusing to accept an environment that is anything less than a save, respectful and collaborative space.”

Supergirl‘s mid-season finale aired earlier this month with the series set to resume on The CW in 2018.

