‘Mister Miracle’ Artist Shares Cameo-Filled Page From Final Issue

Mister Miracle might be nearing its curtain call, but it’s pretty save to say that it will be going out in style.

Mitch Gerads, who serves as the Eisner-winning series’ artist, took to Twitter on Thursday to tease the upcoming Mister Miracle #12. As Gerads revealed, there are some “hidden cameos” in the issue that he was amazed were able to become a reality.

* There’s some hidden cameos in our final issue that I have no idea how I was able to actually pull off. pic.twitter.com/FKmjXYP2Rc — Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) November 8, 2018

Hours later, Gerads shared what some of those cameos would look like, debuting a nine panel grid page that shows a captive audience watching Scott Free perform his latest escape act.

From MISTER MIRACLE #12, out 11/14! This was so much fun. — and more clerical work than I’ve ever had to do in comics! Thank you for keeping me smiling and sane through 12 issues, @paulscheer @MsJuneDiane @ScottAukerman @mradamscott @PFTompkins @laurenlapkus + the MM team! pic.twitter.com/2z0h8fNEpD — Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) November 8, 2018

In addition to a cameo from Gerads and Tom King, slew of other DC Comics talent can be seen in the audience, including DC execs Jim Lee and Dan Didio, and the Mister Miracle editorial team of Nick Derington and Clayton Cowles, Molly Mahan and Maggie Howell, and Jamie S. Rich and Brittany Holzherr.

The audience also features cameos from a surprising amount of comedians and Earwolf podcast hosts, many of whom Gerads has expressed a love for on social media. The top panel features Lauren Lapkus (With Special Guest Lauren Lapkus) and Paul F. Tompkins (Spontaneanation with Paul F. Tompkins), while the rightmost panel features U Talking U2 to Me? and R U Talkin’ R.E.M. RE: ME? cohosts Scott Aukerman and Adam Scott. How Did This Get Made? co-hosts Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael, and Jason Mantzoukas can be seen sitting behind Gerads and King, with Mantzoukas even sporting a “Heynong Man” shirt.

While the cameos might not jump out at every Mister Miracle reader, they’ve already proved to be a pretty huge delight for fans of the comics and podcasts world. As Gerads later explained on Twitter, Aukerman and Scheer are partially to thank for helping make all of the cameos come together.

— and an extra special thanks to @ScottAukerman and @paulscheer for helping me organize all this. When I proposed this idea editorial and legal groaned at the extra work and Scott and Paul made it go super smooth! — Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) November 9, 2018

And as it turns out, Mister Miracle #12 will have another “auditory” cameo of sorts, but fans will have to wait and see exactly what that entails.

There’s one more auditory based cameo in MM 12, but you’ll have to pick up the issue to find that one! — Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) November 9, 2018

Mister Miracle #12 is available in stores on November 14th.