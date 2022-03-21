Moon Knight Director Takes Shot at Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam

UPDATE: Disney has since confirmed that the Egyptian designers hired for Moon Knight were consulting designers, who were hired by Marvel Studios and Stefania Cella & Meghan Kasperlik. Additionally, Diab noted that his remarks “got lost in translation” and that he “can’t judge a film before seeing it.” Original story continues below.

Moon Knight is well-rooted in the culture of Egyptian mythology. The series features Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon, and the series features plenty of Egyptian talent both in front of the camera and on the show’s production crew. In fact, Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab took to one recent interview to say how annoyed he was with Warner Brothers’ Black Adam for the exact opposite reasons. According to the filmmaker, the studio should have opted to set the Dwayne Johnson-starring flick in a real locale instead of following the comics’ fictional roots.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I was really annoyed with DC when they set Black Adam in a fictional middle eastern country as an excuse to cast non-Egyptians, when it was obviously meant to be in Egypt,” Diab told Filfan. “Representation opportunities shouldn’t be wasted… But it’s not a full mistake since it’s based on an iteration of the comics that doesn’t mention Egypt.”

He added, “I wanted to showcase Egyptian talents as much as I could. Every culture should be represented by its people so I hired actors, an editor, a costume designer, an art director & a composer who are all Egyptian.”

In a tweet, Diab also confirmed Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector will remain Jewish, despite early reactions suggesting the show doesn’t bring it up.

“It’s a story about identity and finding one’s true self,” Moon Knight producer Grant Curtis mentioned during a separate piece. “The journey that Marc Spector is on during our whole show is: Who am I? And how do I reconcile portions of my past, present and potential future that I don’t necessarily agree with? Coming to terms with our baggage and learning to live with ourselves is what we all deal with on a day-to-day basis.”

Moon Knight hits the platform on March 30th.

What characters do you hope to see pop up in the Disney+ show? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.