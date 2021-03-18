Bridgerton Gets Slow Motion Snyder Cut at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

✖

Leslie Jones gave Bridgerton the Snyder Cut treatment during last night's MTV Movie & TV Awards. The former Saturday Night Live star hosted the event and filmed some sketches to air during the broadcast. In one, included below, she inserts herself into a steamy scene from Netflix's hit regency romance series Bridgerton. But when Duke Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page) starts moving too fast, Jones calls for a "Snyder cut." The aspect ratio changes, as does the color palette, and everything slows down. The scene apparently goes on for a full four hours (not really). You can watch the sketch from the MTV Movies & TV Awards below and finds a list of all the winners from the show here.

Jones knows a thing or two about Zack Snyder's Justice League. She live-tweeted the entire four-hour film, earning her the title "Justice League whisperer" from Snyder himself. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she pitched herself to play a villain in Snyder's next movie.

I now present to you...the Duchess of MTV Land and the Duke of Hastings #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/FSl3LPmKSi — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021

"Oh, I better be in the next one. I live-tweeted for four hours. I better damn well be the star of the next one," Jones said. "I want to be a villain, and I want to be the worst villain. I want to be the villain that people be like, 'Somebody kill this bitch!'"

As for Bridgerton, Netflix renewed the series for three more seasons and added four new members to the cast. Page will not be back in the show's second or subsequent seasons.

Bridgerton is based on the series of novels by Julia Quinn that follows interconnected characters living in Regency-era England's high society. Each book shifts its focus to a different set of characters. The Netflix adaptation will follow a similar format, with the second season following Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey. Pheobe Deynevor's Daphne Bridgerton, one of the leads of season one, will still have a significant role in season two.

"Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come,” says Bela Bajaria, Netflix's VP, Global TV

Bridgerton's first season is streaming now on Netflix. Zack Snyder's Justice League is streaming on HBO Max.