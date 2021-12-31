Naomi: “Unidentified Flying Object” Synopsis Released

The CW has released a synopsis for “Unidentified Flying Object”, the second episode of Naomi’s debut season. The synopsis hints at more development in the story of Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall), whose mysterious, possibly-multiversal origin is about to shake up her small town of Port Oswego. The series, which is created by When They See Us‘ Ava DuVernay and Arrow writer Jill Blankenship, sets out to adapt the relatively-new DC Comics character of the same name — and now we know where her story is headed next. You can check out the synopsis below.

“SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS – Following a shocking revelation by Dee (Alexander Wraith), Naomi (Kaci Walfall) enlists her friends to dig deeper into the mystery surrounding unexplained occurrences in Port Oswego and whether they have anything to do with her past. Meanwhile, Naomi’s parents (Barry Watson and Mouzam Makkar) are caught off guard by Naomi’s interrogations. Another ominous encounter with Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) leaves Naomi shaken, and she seeks Dee’s help in taking the next step to embracing her destiny. Also starring Mary-Charles Jones, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers and Aidan Gemme. DeMane Davis directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to Walfall, the series will star Camila Moreno, Alexander Wraith (Orange Is the New Black, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD), Cranston Johnson (Filthy Rich), Barry Watson (7th Heaven, Hart of Dixie), Mary-Charles Jones (Kevin Can Wait, Grey’s Anatomy), Aidan Gemme (Tomorrowland, Dora the Explorer), Mouzam Makkar (The Fix, Champions), Will Meyers (Gotham, Blue Bloods), and Daniel Puig (The System).

“It’s about Naomi’s journey to fully become herself. She’s not going to become the person she will eventually become right away. We’ll get to be with her in these moments of struggle and triumph, and victory as she learns how to be a hero,” Blankenship recently told Entertainment Weekly. “She starts to realize that this affection and affinity she has for Superman is actually rooted in something much deeper than she thought. We get to watch as she discovers in real time [that] Superman [is] really part of her story and she’s part of his.”

DuVernay’s Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros Television will be producing, and Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes will also be on board as executive producers.

Are you excited for DC’s Naomi? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

DC’s Naomi is set to debut on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 9/8c on The CW. “Unidentified Flying Object” will air on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.