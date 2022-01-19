Naomi: “Zero to Sixty” Preview Released

The CW has released a new preview for “Zero to Sixty”, the third episode of Naomi‘s debut season. The episode is expected to dive eve further into the conspiracy surrounding Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) and her potentially-alien origins. This week’s episode, “Unidentified Flying Object”, revealed that Naomi is starting to trust the possibility of her having been from an alien planet, and the superpowers that come along with that.

“It’s a privilege to play her,” Walfall explained while speaking with the press. “And stepping into this world, it allows representation in so many ways. It allows representation for people who look like Naomi, but it also allows for representation for a lot of people. She’s super into comics. She’s skateboards. She is super confident. She knows all these languages. She’s in all these AP classes. I think that there are so many different, great things that Naomi does that people can relate to, but they can also probably relate to how great of a moral compass she has.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I read the comic when I got the part,” Walfall revealed. “I’ve played a couple characters that have been in books, or characters that have been in movies before, but this is my first lead role. So, of course I got my hands on the comics. I feel like it would sort of be an injustice not to… It’s such a great story, and such a beautiful story. And I have the Justice League issues that she’s in, too. Of course I got the comics. I carry the Naomi comic in my bag all the time when I’m at work. I think that it’s such a good reference point. It really makes me feel centered to the character. That was probably the first thing I did when I found out I booked the role.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Zero to Sixty” below!

“LEARN TO WALK BEFORE YOU CAN RUN – Naomi (Kaci Walfall) gets guidance from Dee (Alexander Wraith) as she learns to harness her powers, all while juggling her everyday life as a teenager finishing her college application. And as Naomi’s obsession with uncovering answers has her and her friends engaging in dangerous behavior, Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) seeks out the help of an old friend to help further his plans. Also starring Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers, Aidan Gemme and guest starring Stephanie March. Sheldon Candis directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama.”

Are you excited for the next episode of DC’s Naomi? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

New episodes of DC’s Naomi air on Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.