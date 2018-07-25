Grab This Funko Pop NES Batman 8-Bit SDCC Exclusive Before It’s Gone

San Diego Comic-Con 2018 is behind us, and now that the dust has settled we can confirm that the only Entertainment Earth Funko Pop SDCC exclusive left standing is the Batman: The Video Game 8-Bit Pop figure, which is available to order here. The Hellboy in Suit and Looney Tunes Playboy Penguin shared exclusives have just sold out, which is a shame because recreating the photo below just got more expensive if you didn’t order them all while you had the chance:

The purple and blue color scheme of the Batman Video Game Deco 8-Bit Pop! figure is based on Batman’s appearance in Batman: The Video Game, which hit the Nintendo Entertainment System back in 1990. Reserve one for your collection while you can. Shipping should commence by the end of July. You might also want to hunt through the master list of Funko’s SDCC shared exclusive Pop figures to see if anything else is left.

Furthermore, anime fans might want to keep tabs on the situation with Funimation and their SDCC 2018 exclusive Dragon Ball Whis Pop figure. Extremely high demand crashed the site, and there’s no telling when or if sales will resume.

On a related note, Funko recently announced a new line of shiny and chrome Pop figures to commemorate the first ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

The very first wave of shiny gold Pop figure Marvel heroes in the Marvel Studios 10th anniversary lineup are available to pre-order here with shipping slated for September. The lineup includes Iron Man, Loki, Dancing Groot, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, Thor, Gamora, Black Panther, and Ant-Man. Look for a Star-Lord exclusive to hit Box Lunch in the August / September timeframe.

Finally, Funko recently delivered a new wave of Power Rangers Funko Pop figures for the 25th anniversary, and they’re sculpted to resemble the cast from the show! Links for the pre-orders are available below, but you’ll probably want to jump on the exclusive 6-inch, glow-in-the-dark Megazord first.

• Power Rangers Megazord Glow-in-the-Dark 6-Inch Pop! Vinyl Figure – Exclusive

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Rita Repulsa

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Goldar

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Lord Zedd

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Blue Ranger (No Helmet)

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Green Ranger (No Helmet)

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Red Ranger (No Helmet)

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Pink Ranger (No Helmet)

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Black Ranger (No Helmet)

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Yellow Ranger (No Helmet)

Additional exclusives will include a 2-pack of Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd at Books-A-Million, Pudgy Pig and Pumpkin Rapper at GameStop, a 10″ Dino Ultrazord at Target, a a 6-inch Tigerzord at Hot Topic, and a Black and Gold Megazord at Power Morphicon.

