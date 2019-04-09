Netflix Releases Teaser For New ‘Lucifer’ Season

Leave it to Lucifer star Tom Ellis to make an ass of himself in a new trailer for the series’ upcoming season on Netflix….Wait, no, that’s not it. Rather, he made a bit of a stir about his hindquarters, which he and the showrunners have repeatedly teased are going to get a bit of camera time now that the show has transitioned from network television to the streaming service. In a teaser video for the upcoming season, rather than spoiling any plot points, Ellis is joined by Lauren German (who plays Chloe Decker) and Inbar Lavi, who has been cast as Eve, to thank fans for their support, which was directly responsible for saving the cult-favorite series based on the DC/Vertigo comic book character.

In the teaser, Lavi repeatedly “almost” lapses into spoiler territory while German takes her law enforcement role on the series seriously to play spoiler police. The whole time, Ellis lounges around in a Netflix-branded bathroom and drinks from a Netflix-branded coffee cup making quips and looking, as he does, devastatingly handsome. Besides thanking the fans who helped keep the show alive, the teaser also plays to those fans, who by and large love not just the chemistry on-camera between the co-stars but the playful and devilish attitudes they take offscreen when discussing the show. You can check out the teaser below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Netflix really wanted to have Lucifer because they really love the show that we already had,” series star Tom Ellis told a crowd at ACE Comic Con late last year. “So we’ve been careful, we don’t want to change our show too much because that’s the show that people really liked. But there were certain restrictions that we had when we were on network television that meant that maybe we couldn’t do as much as we wanted. So things like my bum, which I was never allowed to show before, and lots of people want to see it, really: there may be some bum shots this season.…There will be multiple bum shots, certainly after a scene we shot the other day. I also want to stress — I think one of the reasons people like our show is because it doesn’t go all the way there. It’s about suggestion, its’ about getting away with it, it’s about being cheeky and not vulgar, and we’re still being careful that we aren’t going to go into vulgarity. Everything’s justified.”

The fourth season of Lucifer has no official release date yet, although fans have always assumed it was likely the series would land in the second half of this year, with ten new episodes. Are you excited for more Lucifer? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!