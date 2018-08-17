New ‘Aquaman’ Photo Reveals Arthur And Mera Searching For Clues

As the movie creeps closer to release, Warner Bros. has released another new promotional image from Aquaman via Entertainment Weekly‘s print issue.

You can see the image below. In it, Arthur and Mera head over to the Antlantean version of Blockbuster Video to learn something about the Sea King’s past.

…No, really. That’s how the director says it:

“They’ve been given an ancient recording device and this is the only place they can play it back to get a clue to the next step of their journey,” James Wan told EW. “It’s like an ancient VHS player.”

(For those of you under thirty in our audience, VHS was the primary delivery method for home video in the ’80s and ’90s, before DVD.)

Given what we know about the film so far, it seems likely that this will deal with a thread left dangling in Justice League, when Mera suggested to Arthur that there was more to his mother abandoning him than he gave her credit for.

You can check out the photo above, and the synopsis for Aquaman can be found below.

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.”

The film stars Amber Heard (“Justice League,” “Magic Mike XXL”) as Mera, a fierce warrior and Aquaman‘s ally throughout his journey; Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (“Platoon,” “Spider-Man 2”) as Vulko, counsel to the Atlantean throne; Patrick Wilson (“The Conjuring” films, “Watchmen”) as Orm/Ocean Master, the present King of Atlantis; Dolph Lundgren (“The Expendables” films) as Nereus, King of the Atlantean tribe Xebel; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (upcoming “Baywatch,” “Netflix’s The Get Down”) as the vengeful Black Manta; and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (“The Hours” “Lion”) as Arthur’s mom, Atlanna; as well as Ludi Lin (“Power Rangers”) as Captain Murk, Atlantean Commando; and Temuera Morrison (“Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones,” “Green Lantern”) as Arthur’s dad, Tom Curry.

Aquaman lands in theaters on December 21st. Shazam! is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2019, while Wonder Woman 2 hits theaters on November 1, 2019.

