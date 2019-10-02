New Batman Comic Reveals Bruce Wayne Can Speak Kryptonian

Batman/Superman #2 continues the duo’s fight against the Batman Who Laughs, and the villain’s plans remain unclear. This issue does a lot to establish some little known facts about Batman en-route to the team figuring out a way to discover what their adversary is up to. The Dark Knight usually has a plan or contingency for everything, but he was caught by surprise when an evil Shazam hit him with the full force of his lightning.

Superman was forced to save his teammate as he plummeted from the sky instead of chasing after Shazam. When Batman came to, he was furious at his partner for letting the magic-user escape. The Man of Steel calmly explains his reasoning before showing Batman what he’s learned about the special Batarangs that the villain has been using. Then, inexplicably, the detective reveals that he can read Kryptonian on the spot.

This takes his teammate by surprise, but it shouldn’t surprise fans because Batman usually has ways of figuring anything and everything out. He’s the kind of guy who has multiple battle plans already drawn up in case his friends get too far out of line and need to be taken down. In this issue alone, Superman notes that if the other Justice League members knew that Batman was housing a secure facility for the most dangerous criminals below the Hall of Justice, they would flip.

In a moment that helps the reader understand what makes this such a potent team, Superman willingly plans to defect to The Batman Who Laughs‘ side. The Man of Steel breaks the villain out of that prison under their headquarters and hopes to gather information due to his proximity to the mastermind. At least initially, everything is going to plan, but the twisted version of Batman will not be happy to find out that Superman is planning a massive double-cross.

After all, this is the same being that murdered his own world’s versions of Wonder Woman, Martian Manhunter, Plastic Man, and even his own Superman in cold blood before invading other worlds. This is also a Batman we are talking about here, so there will be contingencies in the works if things begin to go sideways. The main universe version of The Dark Knight seems all too game to start up this game of chess now that he has put one of his strongest pieces on the board.

It feels like the place this storyline started with has been passed by a while ago. Back when Batman and Superman were trying to track down a boy named Danny who had been kidnapped. It is clear from the Batman Who Laughs infecting Shazam, the stakes have been raised considerably. The others present in the “Six” are still out there and who knows who the villain will turn to his side next. The ride will only continue to get wilder as things progress.