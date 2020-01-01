Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 1/1/2020

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

DC #1

ACTION COMICS #1018

Generally speaking, Action Comics #1018 is an okay comic book. It has a little bit of action, a bit of story-building, and the art is decent. Functionally in terms of overall story, however, the issue just feels out of place and a little shoehorned into things. Any of the potential the previous issue attempted to set up is lost and once again overuses Brian Michael Bendis’ already threadbare gimmick of start in the present and jump back to the day before. This time, though, it feels like all that happens here is a story full of holes as things attempt to jam together the next part of the Leviathan plot. There’s a nice little bit of humanity to the bulk of the issue, but the end result is an issue that is just functionally okay—not even really good, just kind of there. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 2 out of 5

BATGIRL #42

The fate of Burnside—and Barbara’s dual worlds—comes to a head in a very fulfilling way. The strongest asset of this run thus far has been Castellucci’s approach to Barbara’s nuance and skills, something that (without getting into spoilers) plays an entertaining role in this narrative. Even amongst the fiery turmoil, this issue celebrates so much of who Barbara is, and it sets up an interesting new normal for the issues that are to come. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN BEYOND #39

We get our first taste of Batwoman vs. Blight in Batman Beyond #39, and it’s a lot of fun to see this new character interact with Terry’s greatest enemy. That being said the mystery behind her identity is still the only thing to latch onto, and that needs to change sooner rather than later. Meanwhile Terry’s amnesia storyline continues to get better and two new twists in this issue point towards a fun climax at the end of the arc. — Connor Casey



Rating: 4 out of 5

THE BOOKS OF MAGIC #15

Books of Magic reset itself somewhat in its fifteenth issue. Tim Hunter returns to school with his father’s mental health restored, but now some of the students know he’s a magician and hate him for it. Even Rose is growing frustrated with him. It’s easy to understand why as he continues to behave recklessly and seems have already forgotten any lesson he may have learned. Tim is a hard protagonist to connect with because his behavior is so offputting, and that’s proving to be a real problem for Books of Magic. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 3 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #1018

Detective Comics #1018 showcases Batman’s more friendly relationship with the Gotham police, while simultaneously setting the table for an interesting new villain. Batman is called in to investigate a series of murders at Gotham’s botanical garden, which seems to have ties to ancient Norse practices. Batman is also working through his grief over Alfred’s recent death, which may explain his little acts of kindness towards the police. While not filled with earth-shattering revelations or teases at the next big plotline, I enjoyed Detective Comics as an isolated look at Batman’s current state of mind and his new status quo without Alfred. — Christian Hoffer



Rating: 4 out of 5

DIAL H FOR HERO #10

After a couple of “just okay” issues, Dial H for Hero comes roaring back with #10. Miguel and Summer find themselves on Earth-32, a universe where heroes and villains are combined, giving us such wonderful combinations as Superman/Martian Manhunter, Wonder Woman/Hawkgirl and Harley Quinn/Monitor. On top of that we knew versions of the protagonists combined with Danny The Street and Lobo that are an absolute riot. But then a sudden plot twist emerges, which leaves Miguel with a choice whether or not to switch sides and join Mister Thunderbolt. It’s quite a shock for this late in the game, but Miguel’s character is so well-done that its easy for the reader to buy his shocking decision. Plus that stinger at the end could be a boatload of fun. — Connor Casey



Rating: 5 out of 5

THE DREAMING #17

As Simon Spurrier and Bilquis Evely’s run on The Dreaming draws closer to its end, it gives us one of its most emotional issues yet. The world is falling apart as Wan’s programming tries to turn the irrational dream-space of the human subconscious into a fact-fueled infodump. In the midst of this, Lucien the librarian returns to the Dreaming. He seeks death as his mind fails him. The former arc furthers the themes of the series. How does inspiration and creativity survive in an increasingly digitized, cataloged, and algorithmically-generated world? The later is a beautiful, powerful depiction of the search for a dignified death as an individual’s mind fails them, represented as the choice between submitting to a savage, cerebral beast or allowing one’s loved ones to soothe them to sleep. It’s another powerful issue in what has been a gem of a series. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 5 out of 5

THE FLASH #85

We once again revisit Barry Allen and the other speedsters fighting in a world ruled by the Rogues. Thanks to Lex Luthor’s plan, Captain Cold is now the king and Barry’s access to the Speed Force is about as wonky as it can get. While this story line has had its ups and downs, it continues to be your standard super hero fare that does a good job of throwing interesting new challenges the Flash’s way. — Evan Valentine



Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #2

HARLEY QUINN #69

One of the things about the Harley Quinn comic book is that there’s quite often an interesting intersection between social issues and humor. I wouldn’t call it satire exactly. It’s not that nuanced, but it is entertaining and it’s at its peak form in Harley Quinn #69. This bizarre, goofy take on a particular fast food franchise’s set of characters is kind of hilarious and is a very pleasing departure from Harley’s emotional journey as of late with the issue largely focusing on other characters. It’s refreshing and fun and funny and a great way to close out one year and enter another. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 4 out of 5

JOKER/HARLEY: CRIMINAL SANITY #2

Now that both of the titular players have been introduced, there’s no telling exactly how Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity will unfold—which kind of adds to the fun of reading it. While this second issue definitely hits some bumps in the road, you can’t help but hope that the story is building to an intriguing showdown between Harley and Joker. This series is definitely adding something interesting to DC Black Label, and we’ll just have to wait and see if it sticks the landing. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 3 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #18

For as up and down this series has been, Justice League Dark #18 might be the best issue in the run in a long while. It’s a return to what makes this particular team great in the first place—triumph in the face of adversity. Dysfunctional heroes (in the loosest sense) putting their squabbles aside for the greater good. Plus, they introduce a gosh darn dragon and I’m always here for those fire-breathing baddies. Tynion’s been a real solid writer throughout this, even with a few hiccups along the way, but this book right here proves why he was the right choice to head up this team. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 5 out of 5

LOIS LANE #7

Lois Lane #7 reads like stalling for time. Most of the issue either services a plot line that the rest of DC Comics has already moved past (with little effect) or building to a cliffhanger that doesn’t enhance this issue so much as it provides at least one reason to stick around. Despite being promoted as a 12-issue maxi-series, this reads like a standard monthly cape comic where the goal is to always fill the time and keep going. Why limit the span if there’s not enough plot or intrigue to flesh out each individual segment? When the seeming non sequitur at the start of the issue is the most engaging element of the entire entry, perhaps it’s time to pack things in and wrap it all up, because it’s not even entirely clear what Lois Lane is about past its halfway point. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 2 out of 5

MARTIAN MANHUNTER #11

It’s honestly heartbreaking knowing that this series is so close to its end, but this penultimate issue shows that the journey was more than worth it. There’s really no way to dive into the specifics of this issue without getting into spoilers, other than to say that both J’onn and Diane’s complex character growth is beautifully put on display. Martian Manhunter has consistently been DC’s most underrated series, and this issue showcases that with a bullet. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 5 out of 5

RED HOOD AND THE OUTLAWS #41

Red Hood and the Outlaws goes live this week with #41, and it begins with a bulky start. The exposition is thick to wade through but has enough payoff to make its density well worth it. By the end, fans will start to see the pieces of a team come together under Red Hood’s command, so fans should look forward to what the ragtag group will uncover in the next issue. — Megan Peters



Rating: 3 out of 5

THE TERRIFICS #23

This issue opens up a little more disjointed than previous installments, but quickly finds its emotional and weird core. There’s just enough of a mix of Bizarro-speak, techno-babble, and conversational dialogue, and the art from Sergio Davila is adorable. This whole storyline against Bizarro has a lot that’s worth appreciating, but I’m also excited to see what stories The Terrifics can tell beyond that. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1

BLACK PANTHER AND THE AGENTS OF WAKANDA #5

Deadpool’s arrival in the latest Black Panther And The Agents of Wakanda essentially turns this into another Deadpool comic, but if you’re a fan of that you’ll find nothing but laughs in this issue. Also there’s a pretty sizeable twist at the end that could reshape this entire book, but there’s also a good chance it’s a fakeout. We’ll have to wait and see. But for now, enjoy the fourth-wall breaks and winking humour. — Connor Casey



Rating: 4 out of 5

DAREDEVIL #16

Daredevil #16 delivers a small, but entertaining, heist as it assembles its protagonists and antagonists in their new roles for the coming year. As strange as it may sound, this sixth part in a story arc offers an excellent starting point as each character is clearly positioned between where they come from and where they are now motivated to go next. It’s a neat collection of character work that builds upon the familiar lore of Daredevil in order to make the series’ focus on strata of power more clear, and it’s working very well. The addition of Jorge Fornes on art provides a much needed punch-up of style and presentation, one that readers should hope to see continue as every issue of this series should look as excellent as this one. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

DOCTOR DOOM #4

Doctor Doom #4 is pretty much a superpowered tower-breaching story set to the tune of a challenging conversation going on between two great minds, and the issue does a tremendous job of handling both scenarios at the same time. While giving insights into Doom’s mind and laying the action on thick, it’s also an excellent representation of how calculated and methodical Doom is given that he’s able to debate with M.O.D.O.K while still taking on enemies as strong as Taskmaster. Every moment from the fight between Victorious and Silver Sable to the less violent moments like Doom’s realization is portrayed impeccably well with shadows used perfectly while showcasing the characters at their most important moments. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 4 out of 5

HAWKEYE: FREEFALL #1

As someone who’s never had much of an opinion for or against the arrow-shooting Avenger, this Hawkeye story might be a turning point in the right direction. Hawkeye’s just dripping with charm and wittiness in this first issue, and it’s as much what he says to himself as what he says to others that sells the character. With bold colors that seem to give off a glow on every page coupled with the story of a seedy criminal underworld and unknown adversaries, Hawkeye is setting itself up to be a compelling thriller and an excellent introduction to the hero. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 5 out of 5

MARAUDERS #5

Marauders continues to showcase why it’s the best X-book around in #5, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Writer Gerry Duggan bounces between high octane battles on the high seas to political maneuvering within the Hellfire Club with ease, and somehow in the midst of all of it still finds time to give some shine to the amazing cast. Kitty Pryde is Emma Frost’s growing relationship is easily the MVP here, but Storm and Bishop and Bobby and Christian aren’t far behind either. Artists Matteo Lolli, Lucas Werneck, and Federico Blee fill each page and panel with so much delightful personality and charm, but they dish out some stellar action sequences too, and Storm, Kitty Pryde, and Iceman are pure delights in their very capable hands. Coupled with a pure out of left field final page hook and you’ve got yourself a can’t miss issue of an equally can’t miss series. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 5 out of 5

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #14

Ahmed once again crafts a quintessential Spider-Man story, delivering a perfect balance of Miles wearing the mask and Miles dealing with his personal problems. It’s not reinventing the wheel, but it’s a satisfying tale that works. The overall hang ups stem from the inconsistency in the art, with Ray-Anthony Height, Zé Carlos, and Belén Ortega splitting duties with varying degrees of success. Carlos does most of the heavy lifting, blending a style that fits in with Ortega’s linework, but Heights appears to be the odd man out and it drags the whole thing down unfortunately. — Spencer Perry



Rating: 3 out of 5

PUNISHER: SOVIET #3

This is a horror comic and a war comic, and will leave you feeling isolated and shocked as only the best stories from either category can. It’s difficult to recommend Punisher: Soviet #3 because it’s genuinely hard to stomach; Jacen Burrows work on Providence prepared him well to depict the horrors of Soviet-Afghan War here. Some of the crimes committed are so heinous that I had to seek out evidence that such atrocities occurred to not write them off as racist hyperbole. With that warning in mind, the issue is told through the filter of memory framed as moments and ideas in a conversation decades removed from their occurence, and it is all tremendously effective. It evokes pain and terror and so many cruel feelings, and does so incredibly well while only being a slight sidestep away from the honest events that inspired the story. It is an achievement, even if it is not a pleasant one. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #2

SPIDER-MAN/VENOM: DOUBLE TROUBLE #3

Spider-Man & Venom: Double Trouble continues to be wholesome, cartoonish fun with its latest issue. Venom and Spider finally reconnect, only to switch bodies with a cat and squirrel. What follows is an absolute riot, making this easily the funniest issue of Marko Tamaki’s series so far. — Connor Casey



Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS #1

Set shortly after the events of Leia and Lando rescuing Luke on Cloud City in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, our heroes attempt to evade the Empire to regroup with the rest of the Rebellion. Sadly, their allies are also facing a number of difficulties, with the outlook appearing grim for our heroes. The former Star Wars series concluded with a somewhat thud, with readers wary of how the new series could capture the former’s highest points of excitement. Thanks in large part to an action-packed dogfight, in addition to Luke coping with the discovery that his father was Darth Vader and questioning everything he knew about the Jedi, the stage has effectively been set for not only engaging adventures, but a compelling emotional journey for the burgeoning Jedi. Given how much the character grew between the events of Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the timeframe of this new series is rife with opportunities to dive deeper into the hero, while also offering unique exploits for Leia, Chewbacca, and Lando. — Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 4 out of 5

SWORD MASTER #7

Sword Master #7 is more of the same. Lin Lie still struggles with his sword, this time while fighting minions of an ancient god of death. There’s a few humorous moments, but the issue is mostly dedicated to Lin Lie and Shuangshuang bickering all issue and it’s all just a bit much. At this point, only fans of this character (and honestly I don’t see there being many) are picking up this comic and there’s no incentive for anyone else to pick it up and read it. — Christian Hoffer



Rating: 1 out of 5

TAROT #1

With Tarot the corners of the Marvel Universe fold in on each other, shuffled together like a deck and played like a hand on the table. Davis has conceived of a narrative that fits into the grand ideas of the Marvel U and a perfect place for new fans to jump on for a story with their favorite characters from the big screen. Artist Paul Renaud delivers a classic style for the heroes and the world with a slick sheen by colorist Paul Mounts. Renaud’s work with the various hero pairings feel instantly iconic and like a lost story recently discovered. — Spencer Perry



Rating: 4 out of 5

THOR #1

One of the most commendable parts of Thor #1 is that nothing is ever wasted. Every scene and every conversation between characters serves a purpose, whether it’s to highlight Thor’s reservations or showcase the mightiest parts of the hero. The implications for Thor’s future are laid out plainly and powerfully in Thor #1. Off to a tremendous start, the series offers temptations not only of exploring planets previously unknown but also examinations of the most relatable and compelling parts of Thor. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 5 out of 5

THE WEB OF BLACK WIDOW #5

As one might expect, Natasha Romanoff is the master when it comes to scheming and planning. Without giving too much away, every little detail laid in the past four issues is wrapped up nice and tight almost to a point where it’s too predictable. Either way, it’s a fitting end for the story we’ve gotten the past few months. Answers have been given in regards to Natasha’s mysterious memory loss and finally, we get at least a little glimpse of the Black Widow adding a bit of trust to her life and that’s something as great as it sounds. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 4 out of 5

X-MEN #4

The Autumn Council arrives at Davos as X-Men confronts one of the key themes from HoX/PoX: the evolving nature of power in the 21st century. It’s astounding how much ground is covered in a relatively brief meeting here, one that examines what control means now and how capital is central to its nature. The issue doesn’t simply deploy its characters as mouthpieces for a critique either, but instead utilizes the unique histories of Magneto, Apocalypse, and Professor X in order to enhance its observations and plans to address these ideas further. This centerpiece of a dinner is laden with tension and plenty potent on its own, but the deployment of action between panels adds another level of menace and meaning that puts X-Men #4 over the top. This is the promise of the summer’s dual mini-series fully realized and everything I want from X-Men comics going forward. Bravo. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

COPRA #4

The first few pages of COPRA #4 alone are worth the price of admission. They feature a conversation every bit as intense as Fiffe’s best action sequences, deploying a wide array of tools to develop tension and threats as two of the series’ longest-standing individuals finally confront a key point of contention. It’s a thrilling experience and one the rest of the issue doesn’t let down. Much like the “Personal Files” issues from the original Suicide Squad series, this issue provides readers with a check-in on most of the cast, sets up future threats, and does it all in a deeply compelling fashion without needing to force an action sequence. This issue sets up a lot of what is to come in COPRA, but reminds us all that the reason we’re reading is for this brilliantly illustrated set of characters who are at risk when the action returns. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 5 out of 5

CRONE #3

After years away from battle Bliss reluctantly returns to her former ways, proving that she hasn’t missed a step in the realm of war. Despite being capable physically, the former fighter isn’t prepared for her emotional reaction when she is confronted with a surprising foe. This chapter in the journey goes through a number of expository beats, none that are especially engaging or surprising, yet there’s something to be said of offering readers the traditional tropes of such a story, with the book’s final pages potentially setting the stage for more exciting over the horizon. Hopefully this is the beginning of the series beginning to expand past our expectations. — Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 3 out of 5

DEATH OR GLORY #8

For a comic that essentially takes place entirely on one set piece, Death or Glory #8 snags your attention from the get-go and never lets go. Mad Max: Fury Road gets a little Tex-Mex spice here in an epic, issue-spanning chase sequence that has no shortage of f-bombs, gore, and glorious bits of action. I’ve said it before but few do world-building as well as Rick Remender and that’s especially the case here. It may have taken a while to get there but I’m totally digging where this book—and Remender’s world—are going from here. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 4 out of 5

EVERYTHING #5

The downward spiral for Eb and the town of Shirley continues in Everything #5, but mercifully some of the plot strands are finally coming together to give some answers. We finally know what hypnotizes Everything‘s customers, we know what’s going on with the sniper and Mr. Gooder finally arrives on the scene after getting talked about for so long. The book still has an mistakable layer of discomfort, but it’s so much more palatable now that the story is picking up forward momentum. — Connor Casey



Rating: 4 out of 5

G.I. JOE #4

This most recent issue is something of a departure, focusing on a member of Cobra, Major Bludd, in this “brave new world.” While the new focus is fairly interesting, it isn’t nearly as entertaining as what came before it. Bludd and his situation may bring us up to speed, but it doesn’t make for an interesting read. — Evan Valentine



Rating: 2 out of 5

GRENDEL: DEVIL’S ODYSSEY #3

Matt Wagner introduces a new planet complete with its own ecosystem, history, culture, and forms of life in the third installment of Devil’s Odyssey. While the formula feels familiar to what occurred on Gyk, it’s a formula that can be repeated without diminishing returns based upon how interesting the newly discovered planet is. It’s the ingenuity and sprawling depictions of this ice planet that make round two almost every bit as intriguing as the first outing. That mode of storytelling may become tiresome if Grendel Prime arrives at a fourth or fifth planet, without much changed, but for now it’s exciting to learn about these imagined biospheres and watch how Grendel Prime survives them. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

I CAN SELL YOU A BODY #1

I Can Sell You a Body #1, co-created by writer Ryan Ferrier and artist George Kambadais, delivers the DIY charm of a small press offering even under the label of IDW Publishing, one of the biggest fish in the admittedly small pond of direct market comics. Even when the seams of this story appear to obvious or minor flaws are unable to be ignored, the comic delivers sufficient effort on each page so as to never discourage readers. That enthusiasm alone is worth applauding. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 3 out of 5

KILLADELPHIA #2

The second issue of Images’ Killadelphia by Rodney Barnes is one that wastes no time leaning into its vampire story, but don’t come to this book expecting just another horror comic. The series is one that promises a swirl of genres and theme, including gritty crime, historical thriller, and even something more intellectual as it examines the intersections of race with just about every aspect of the story. It’s a brilliant new series and while #2 is definitely a bit of a departure from the debut issue, Barnes masterfully starts weaving Jim Sangster’s story with the larger dark threat of the series. Paired with the beautiful and hauntingly understated art, it’s a thrill ride of a story done with skill and class making it another stellar issue and one not to be missed. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 5 out of 5

MANIFEST DESTINY #40

Manifest Destiny #40 is an extended, tension-building countdown to a twist that almost any reader can see coming from the first page. It’s a story built on tropes that date back to Homer’s The Odyssey without much of an update besides the setting and aesthetics already very familiar to readers after 39 issues. That makes the foreshadowing something of a chore and there’s little dread to be felt about an outcome already witnessed many times over. It’s only the final few pages and the depiction of a twist on how exactly these “sirens” function that make it work and put a little gas in the tank to keep going. The last two pages are excellent, but the long slog to reach them was anything but. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 3 out of 5

OLYMPIA #2

Elon is a protagonist with so few memorable features that it’s difficult to remember his name between pages. In Olympia #2 he moves through the plot like an 8-bit video game figure, lacking distinctive features and functioning to expose narration and action. Unfortunately, even the action embedded in another comic falls flat, aping Jack Kirby’s style with none of the man’s confidence or skills. Olympia is a slog to read and all of the inspiration it touts on the front and back covers are pasted throughout the comic itself without a single spark of imagination or interest. Naming the fictional creator of “Olympia” Kirby Spiegelman reads like the least creative invented name for a comic book creator since Akira Yoshida, something dashed off without a moment of consideration, but at least that fits with the aesthetic of everything else occurring in these pages. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 1 out of 5

THE TRANSFORMERS #15

After a few issues that were a bit of a mixed bag, Transformers redeems itself in a pretty significant way in this installment. This issue has some of the most emotional and chilling sequences of the series yet, as issues upon issues of narrative build-up finally come to fruition. While some lines of dialogue and plot threads will make some people’s eyes glaze over, there’s just enough that’s going on to make this series worth reading. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 4 out of 5