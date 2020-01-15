Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 1/15/2020

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Iron Man 2020 #1, The Flash #86, and Hellboy Winter Special 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

AQUAMAN #56

Before things get hectic with the birth of their child, Aquaman #56 takes a fun little break from the storyline by showing Arthur and Mera deal with a rescue mission back when they had just announced their engagement. There’s a lot of fun dialogue between he two, and we get to see what get to see them wrestle with the idea of having kids while also juggling the safety of Atlantis. Kyle Higgins nails the story beats, and the art is simply outstanding (especially once The Trench shows up). — Connor Casey



Rating: 4 out of 5

THE BATMAN’S GRAVE #4

One of the strongest characteristics of this series is Warren Ellis’ confidence in artist Bryan Hitch, creating silent fight scenes that play on the latter’s strengths. This latest issue puts forth another solid installment of the series, thickening the plot while giving us some energetic battles between Batman in closed quarters. Though the issue ends on a bizarre note, it’s clear that Ellis’ current work will be best read in one sitting when it wraps. — Evan Valentine



Rating: 4 out of 5

THE FLASH #86

Our story arc focusing on the Lex Luthor power boosted “King Cold” ends on something of a strange note. As the Speed Force continues to run amock among the speedsters, Barry is feeling the pinch more than anyone. The Flash #86 attempts to give us a better look into Snart’s thought process, it doesn’t feel as organic as it could though. The final page is outright bizarre when you think about it for a bit. A serviceable ending to a crossover arc that probably would have been better left to the side. — Evan Valentine



Rating: 3 out of 5

FLASH FORWARD #5

If nothing else, prior issues of Flash Forward delivered an Elseworlds-style story. This one focuses on Wally West running around an imaginary planet with a fancy flashlight, and it’s every bit as uninteresting as that sounds. Even after 5 issues, explaining the purpose of this miniseries remains a challenge and the stakes are as vague as ever. It’s a long run to a (likely) small adjustment in DC Comics’ continuity status, but one that’s entirely convinced of its own importance. The result is a very odd penultimate issue wrapped in metaphysical meaning without any clear definition or much meaning. It’s a slog, the latest in a 5-issue deep trench of slogs, and that’s all readers can expect from whatever finale is yet to come. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 1 out of 5

FREEDOM FIGHTERS #12

Colorist Adriano Lucas deserves a lot of credit for helping the art of Eddy Barrows and Eber Ferreira to really pop in the finale of Freedom Fighters. Writer Robert Venditti deftly handles a LOT of plot in this issue, managing to fit everything in without making it feel cramped or rushed (although one does wonder whether he could have spaced some of this out over the last three issues and has something that flowed even better). It’s a finale that brings a satisfying end to one of the best series DC has published in the last couple of years, and does so by balancing the tonal needs of a deeply patriotic and somewhat dated premise with the more cynical and “realistic” feel of modern comics. — Russ Burlingame



Rating: 5 out of 5

HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE MULTIVERSE #3

Each week this book gets harder and harder to follow. There are countless versions of the same characters traveling throughout a stream of alternate realities, and it sometimes seems more enjoyable to just put the story down than try and trace the journey down the rabbit hole. But hey, it sure looks pretty! — Charlie Ridgely



Rating: 2 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #17

Dan Abnett continues to dust off D-list cosmic characters in his action-packed revamp of Justice League Odyssey. After introducing a new version of Space Ranger last issue, Abnett brings back another obscure cosmically inclined on the last page of this series. Personally, I love Abnett’s gradual transformation of this series, bringing in a variety of new and revamped characters. Will Conrad’s art is solid, although there are some strange panel choices that detract from the book’s enjoyment. The last page reveal is of a character far off in the background of a panel, and several action sequences focus mostly on fights against creatures just off-panel. Still, this is one of my favorite DC books and it has remained very consistent over the last few months. — Christian Hoffer



Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #3

Legion of Super-Heroes remains a colorful, inviting adventure to the future of the DC universe, but with each new issue it also increasingly feels like a story built on shifting sands. A blend of three narratives run through the third issue, and the ones which are not entirely forgotten at times lack a clear sense of place and the stakes that would accompany this understanding. The ongoing gag of needing to watch an orientation video now reads like a joke played on the reader, something lampshaded by the introduction of Damian Wayne (and the quick conclusion of that plot point). The aesthetics of this series are near-perfect and the tone is every bit as much fun as one could hope for, but without a strong narrative grounding, the series as a whole reads as being hollow: a problem in need of quick address. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 3 out of 5

THE LOW, LOW WOODS #2

I think I’m more invested now in the town of Shudder-to-Think rather than the relationship between Octavia and El, but the pair have a meaningful enough and compelling dynamic that they work well in this creepy setting. Sure, the pace could more a bit quicker and delve more into the body horror teases that we’ve seen, but like the fires ablaze under the town, it’s more of a slow burn than a bright flash. The shadowy artist style with nondescript, darkened faces can be a bit much at times with how it obscures what’s happening and invites you to take a closer look without always having an appropriate payoff, but it suits The Low, Low Woods well. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 3 out of 5

LUCIFER #16

This run has pushed the boundaries before but Lucifer #16 takes it up a whole new level. Both horrifying and disgusting, this story cements itself as one of the most adult titles you’ll find on the shelves from DC. There’s a tremendous story in the works between ancient Norse mythology and the legions of Hell and so far, it’s been great to see unfold. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 4 out of 5

NIGHTWING #68

And just like that, it would appear the whole “Ric Grayson” storyline has completed. There are still some wrinkles to iron out but at long last, the redundant storyline has seemed to reach its conclusion. When it comes to Nightwing #68, it feels very much like the second part of a two-part story, largely anti-climactic. That said, brighter days seem ahead, most certainly a welcome change of pace over the past year or two. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 3 out of 5

THE QUESTION: THE DEATHS OF VIC SAGE #2

As Victor Zsasz canvasses “Hub County” in 1886, he is forced to make amends with the dark emptiness that lurks inside him—just as it gets subverted in an even more unexpected way. This miniseries, while a little slow, is proving to be an emotional and compelling character study. It’s unclear where this series is going next, but the journey will hopefully be a satisfying one. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 3 out of 5

SUPERMAN’S PAL JIMMY OLSEN #7

The newest issue of Jimmy Olsen delivers a variety of cartooning styles and some delightful, newspaper-esque hijinks. Those alone would be enough to satisfy already high expectation for the series, but this also remains a series that cannot be satisfied doing one thing very well, it must tackle at least half a dozen concepts and it does so with aplomb. There are links to ongoing commentary on class and power in America, a dash of intergalactic warfare, and plenty of observations on the expansive continuity for both Jimmy and his best pal. Reading this issue once provides the depth and experience of sitting on a couch with a stack of comics for hours, and multiple readings only allow for deeper appreciation of so many approaches and choices. It’s a dazzling display of humor, intrigue, and an abiding love for the superhero genre, but one would expect nothing less after six stunning issues of the same. Bravo. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 5 out of 5

TEEN TITANS #38

Teen Titans #38 strikes out with an impressive issue this week. With Djinn captured within their ring, Damien must face an unexpected foe in hopes of saving his friend. However, the arrival of a certain ally leaves the rest of the Teen Titans shaken as the entire group face off against their dark doppelgängers. The exciting chapters moves at the perfect paces, and its cliffhanger leads into another exciting arc. The search for Djinn continues, and the Teen Titans aren’t about to give up any time soon. — Megan Peters



Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

AVENGERS #29

The story of this new Starbrand is finally starting to take shape. The most it does, the more interesting this arc becomes. With some rad new character designs and Aaron’s impeccable take on Silver Surfer, Avengers #29 is a great entry to the series. — Charlie Ridgely



Rating: 4 out of 5

IRON MAN 2020 #1

There are enough intriguing concepts that could turn Iron Man 2020 into a pivotal read, but it’s genuinely hard to tell in this debut issue. This series can’t decide just how serious or spunky it wants to be, even as it deals with big, society-breaking ideas that feel perfectly suited for Tony Stark. A handful of key moments and decent art make this an okay read, but it feels like Iron Man 2020 #1 is carrying over way too much baggage from the most recent run. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 3 out of 5

REVENGE OF THE COSMIC GHOST RIDER #2

The second chapter of Revenge of the Cosmic Ghost Rider confirms what the first suggested: That this is going to be a story of carnage and cockiness with a bit of well-intentioned righteousness mixed in. Those ingredients feel like the best way to tell this tale though with Castle at his best while performing spectacular executions without missing a stride. The Punisher’s new attachment to Cammi and him valuing her soul ropes back in his human side to avoid him being depicted as a mindless engine of destruction with that relationship smartly setting the pace for what’s to come. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 4 out of 5

RUINS OF RAVENCROFT: SABRETOOTH #1

Taking a page from Immortal Hulk and the spooky Archie books, writer Frank Tieri and artists Angel Unzueta and Guillermo Sanna have crafted a unique and necessary story for Marvel comics. As Reed Richards, Misty Knight, Kingpin, and John Jameson comb the tombs of Ravencroft they’ll find the remnants of a story unlike anything else being published by Marvel. Blending the sensibilities of Universal Monster movies with these superhero characters we’re familiar with gives it a fun flair and a unique narrative. Though the retcons it presents will certainly scratch some heads, this comic’s ability to weave in genre milestones with Marvel sensibilities makes it a must read. — Spencer Perry



Rating: 5 out of 5

RUNAWAYS #29

The Doc Justice arc is continuing to be an interesting shake-up for the world of Runaways, and this issue makes that overwhelmingly clear. After Gert stays home during Doc and the J-Team’s latest mission, she learns some pivotal details about the team’s history, and begins to question what the future could hold. From there, things get even more poignant, relatable, and amusing than you’d expect from Runaways, and turn this into something genuinely special. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 5 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN: THE BLACK CAT STRIKES #1

Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes is admittedly a mixed bag. The book takes place in the Gamerverse, putting the story right in the middle of the masterfully-crafter world Insomniac Games created with its 2018 Spider-Man game, and jumps back and forth between before the game’s main plot and the ‘City That Never Sleeps’ DLC. One the one hand it’s great because we get to see how this version of Spidey and Black Cat were as a couple, but it also retraces the steps (and dialogue) from certain points in the actual gae. Hence the mixed bag rating—odds are you’re only interested in this story if you’ve played the game, but if you’ve played the game you probably aren’t all that interested in going back over the same plot points (i.e. Felicia’s child) again in comic form. — Connor Casey



Rating: 3 out of 5

VALKYRIE: JANE FOSTER #7

Valkyrie: Jane Foster has gone to some strange places, but this seventh issue is the most intense and thoughtful ones yet. It’s dense and deserves more than one read because of its death-defying themes, though it does get a bit long-winded at times. The artwork in the opening pages tries to capture many emotions and expressions at once and comes off as somewhat messy, but the personifications of death peppered throughout the story are striking. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 4 out of 5

VENOM: THE END #1

I’m not sure what I expected heading into this book, but it certainly isn’t what we end up getting here. The book does exactly what the title implies—it takes us to the end of time and the eventual end of the symbiote known as Venom. Thanks to the premise, we see some bizarre plot points play out, like Venom becoming Marvel’s biggest space hero (amongst others). In the end, the comic comes across pretty inconsequential, even though it lays the groundwork for some interesting origin tweaks. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ALIENS VS PREDATOR: THICKER THAN BLOOD #2

Yes, Aliens and Predators are really cool and all, but it’s the siblings at the core of this book that make it a great read. Their unique relationship and circumstance make this interstellar story more relatable than you’d think going in. The story is already going in circles after just two issues, but with the great characters that’s sometimes easy to look past. — Charlie Ridgely



Rating: 3 out of 5

ARCHIE #710

Katy Keene’s arrival in the world of Riverdale is unexpected—both for the characters around her and for the readers. This new arc gives Archie a completely new kind of mystery while introducing a whole new generation off readers to the awesome fashionista that is Katy Keene. While the plot gets a little jumpy, Laura Braga’s art ties everything together perfectly and brings Katy’s fashions to life with awe-inspiring ease. This is definitely going to be a fun arc for Archie as a series. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 4 out of 5

BLOODSHOT #5

If you’re jumping head-first into Bloodshot with this latest “The Long Shot” arc, it might take a little time to get background on what’s going on. But once you’re caught up it’s a surprisingly easy read. Bloodshot has a good rapport with the rest of The Burned organization, Eidolon has some fun interactions and Brett Booth gets to have some fun with the art after the story moves to a Florida horror convention. — Connor Casey



Rating: 4 out of 5

DEAD EYES #4

The first Dead Eyes story ends on a high note, albeit on the series second launch. In the final steps of a convoluted series of heist, the eponymous anti-hero relies more on cleverness than complexity in a very satisfying plot to make good on a secret. It’s how the plan goes awry and the violence that follows where this issue elevates itself. There’s a darkly humorous bent to the random and terrible ways in which things go wrong, including a panel that’s equally likely to induce chills and guffaws with a bit of dismemberment. Dead Eyes #4 fulfills all of the promises and ideas of its debut in what is hopefully only the first of many stories to come. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

DRAGON AGE: BLUE WRAITH #1

A fan favorite is back in Dragon Age: Blue Wraith, though it’s really the rest of the supporting cast that makes this issue so delightful. Dark Horse’s Dragon Age books have created several fantastic additions to the canon, and we get to see almost all of them in Blue Wraith in some form or another. Writers Nunzio DeFilippis and Christina Weir are clearly at home with these characters, especially Ser Aaron and Vaea. We can’t wait to see how they interact with Fenris, but unfortunately the book’s lead isn’t really in the first issue that much, and with only three issues, it’s a bit of a bummer he isn’t featured more already. The good news is the book still shines without him in the spotlight, and artist Fernando Heinz Furukawa and colorist Michael Atiyeh allow the brutal action to sizzle. Dragon Age fans are going to eat this up with a spoon, though we do hope there’s a lot more Fenris throughout the rest of the series. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 4 out of 5

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: A DARKENED WISH #5

A Darkened Wish is wrapping up, and this issue brings back most of the comic’s central party for one last shot at saving their friend, who was possessed by a vengeful dragon. I’ve enjoyed this series, although it’s had some narrative issues due to its extensive use of flashbacks. This issue brings back the rogue Aiden, who has been missing from the flash-forwards since the beginning of the series and was feared dead by the party. I feel that the creative team didn’t emphasize Aiden’s disappearance enough over the series, which made his arrival lack some of its weight. Fowler’s art is great as always—her detailed style sometimes makes individual panels feel a bit cluttered or busy in other comics, but it really works well in a fantasy book. All in all, I like how this comic feels like a very authentic D&D experience, with a heavy focus on camaraderie. — Christian Hoffer



Rating: 4 out of 5

GHOSTED IN L.A. #7

Ghosted in L.A. #7 makes a lot of space for conversation, and those conversations deliver a reminder that the series is at its strongest when focused on character. Each bit of dialogue clarifies and expands on the unique assemblage of personalities and histories now occupying Rycroft Manor, and every one of them is well conceived. Amidst many exchanges and small developments, there are reminders of new threats and looming mysteries, but these provide a backdrop of tension to heighten the more subtle relationships that power this story. It’s an issue that relishes the mundane life of this supernatural, found family, and the strongest issue of Ghosted in L.A. so far. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

GO GO POWER RANGERS #27

Go Go Power Rangers maintains that powerful alchemy of melodrama, giant robot fights, and action that makes Power Rangers what it is. This issue gets a bit muddy with its illusions and talk of multiple timeline making it hard to follow in places, and the climax takes place with little fanfare, but the core shines through despite a few clumsy steps. Ryan Parrott knows these characters and his dialogue is spot on, and the clean artwork of Francesco Mortarino and vibrant colors fo Eleonora Carlini brings everything to life in a way that will leave fans satisfied. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

HELLBOY WINTER SPECIAL 2019

Each of the three tales found in Hellboy Winter Special 2019‘s pages feels perfectly at home within the realm of Hellboy comics, even if only one actually features the eponymous hero. They all accept the occult as something real while maintaining it as a mysterious force that flickers into mortal lives, changing them dramatically before fading with a new dawn. That shared approach ensures Hellboy Winter Special 2019 is a coherent read, even when ranging between time periods and artistic styles. The quality of storytelling and love of folklore present in each ensures readers won’t be let down by a single entry, and will likely find something they’ll want to return to during future winter seasons. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

HELLMOUTH #4

It’s starting to feel like rushing into this Hellmouth event so early in the new Buffyverse’s lifespan was a bad idea. In this issue, we have Buffy feeling betrayed by Angel when she realizes he’s a vampire. But Buffy only met Angel before they leapt into the Hellmouth’s maw, so there’s little weight or emotion behind there’s discourse. It’s also hard to hang find the thread being weaved through the series as it becomes more and more entrenched in the dream logic of the Hellmouth and more reliant on the threat of the ill-defined Hellmother villain to add tension to the story. There’s too much going on and not enough grounding to make any off it feels like it matters. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 2 out of 5

JAMES BOND #2

James Bond dabbled in the suave, witty back-and-forths the franchise is know for in its first issue, and the second chapter leans even heavier into that with Bond himself becoming a more prominent character. Reese and Brandy honestly had the banter under control when it was just the two of them, but having the third main character only amplifies the relationship the three now share. It’s the subtleties in the character’s expressions and the use of shadows that sets them apart from each other best and lets the reader know who’s got the upper hand at any given time. Bond’s character feels like more of a supporting role at this point, but given how charming the other two protagonists are, that’s not a bad thing. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 4 out of 5

RAI #3

The same way that Dan Abnett and Juan Jose Ryp’s series does not beat around the bush, I won’t do it either. I love this comic. I love that you never know what’s going to happen and I love that everything that does happen feels earned and incredibly weird. I love that it messes with storytelling tropes in unique ways. I love that Abnett seemingly has a generator of “What cool thing can appear in this issue?,” with this month’s answer being dinosaurs. I love that Ryp is able to deliver humanity to characters that are anything but. I love this book. — Spencer Perry



Rating: 5 out of 5

THE RED MOTHER #2

The best horror stories have a slow burn and a deeply emotional core. The Red Mother‘s first issue established both of those for the series and this second issue continues that streak. Daisy’s trauma and the mystery about what exactly has happened to her and her boyfriend Luke is unfolding one layer at a time with each panel offering just enough information to make things interesting and enough frank, emotional honesty to keep the reader hooked. The issue answers literally no questions and offers up a bunch more, but it’s intriguingly done and beautifully drawn making it another outstanding issue. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 5 out of 5

RISING SUN #1

The first issue of IDW’s Rising Sun, a comic based on the strategy board game of the same name, arrives this week and it’s an interesting issue. There is a lot of world-building and detail even as the reader is dropped into the Feudal Japan setting. For readers not fans of the game, it is admittedly a little difficult to follow, but the setting is rich and the story—which generally sees the characters essentially beginning a quest—is intriguing enough. The art is well executed, too. Overall, it’s an issue and a story with a specific audience, but the interpersonal conflict created between the characters’ personality types makes it relatable and a fairly solid read. We’ll see if that holds up. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 3 out of 5

ROM: DIRE WRAITHS #1

This story of Dire Wraiths lying in wait on the moon is little more than generic sci-fi action. The artwork is serviceable but not memorable, the characters are flat and one-dimensional, and the dialog is hackneyed in the extreme. At one point, a Dire Wraith reveals itself to a human and suggests “something more dire is afoot,” which feels a bit like if the boogeyman were to jump out of the shadows and yell “Let’s boogie.” All-in-all, Rom: Dire Wraiths #1 is a rote and entirely skippable affair. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 1 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

SECOND COMING #6

The final issue of Second Coming also reads as its most complete. It provides resolutions for many of the series’ ongoing conflicts and does so with a robust number of gags and twists on each page. While the reading experience itself is satisfying, the conclusion is not. After arriving at a genuinely surprising climax, Second Coming #6 fails to reckon with such a bold choice. Instead, it opts to walk away from a singular decision that radically reimagines (and undermines) the figure of Jesus Christ and his teachings with an epilogue that reads like bunting, pushing off any difficult commentary in favor of characters wandering through difficult material with conclusions that read more like a shrug. Ultimately, Second Coming was a series with visual and comedic charms, but also one that could never live up to the ambitions of its premise or the weighty themes it addressed. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 3 out of 5

SFSX #5

This issue sees the team attempting to go undercover at one of The Party’s events—and being met with quite a lot of twists and turns. The plot continues to peel back the layers of the series’ dark world, both in terms of character development and in overall queer culture. Watching the group go from one tumultuous situation to another is almost exhausting—but in a way that feels authentic and true to what the series is going for. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 4 out of 5

SKULLDIGGER + SKELETON BOY #2

Skulldigger + Skeleton Boy may be the best installment in Jeff Lemire’s Black Hammer universe so far. The second issue clarifies the story’s commentary on both the cyclical nature of violence and the darkening moods of superhero comics over the past several decades. While neither of those threads are particularly deep here, it’s abundantly apparent that the series has a lot on its mind and is prepared to dig into those ideas as it continues. In addition to considering the emerging relationships on the page and how they tie into the odd form of “realism” found in the Marvel Knights line and its subsequent inspirations, it also offers some excellent action sequences and top-notch new designs. Wherever this new Black Hammer chapter goes next, it’s one to watch. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

SPAWN #304

The wheels spin on the actual narrative in this issue as McFarlane gets the pieces in place for what will surely be an explosive final issue of the “Hell Hunt” arc, but for now, lots of standing and talking. Though the catalyst for this issue is shocking and handled as well as one could expect for a McFarlane penned issue about gun violence, it barely moves the needle of the story itself. Artist Jason Shawn Alexander once again continues to kill it on art, I don’t think Spawn’s cape has ever looked better than when he’s drawing it. — Spencer Perry



Rating: 3 out of 5

STEEPLE #5

Steeple #5 is an ending that’s… not really an ending. We see both Billie and Maggie struggling with where they are on their respective sides of good and evil, and wind up on the opposite sides of where they started. All the while John Allison’s writing is witty and hilarious, making the reader hope all the more that this series will return. If there are any missteps, it’s that the story is going for a moral like, “Options A and B both have their downsides, you should probably align somewhere in-between them,” and yet it’s not particularly clear if Billie’s recent change of heart is her own or if it’s because of magic (a long story involving a vacuum cleaner). It’s fine if the answer is the former, but the latter weakens the social commentary regarding Christianity. Overall, it’s a delightful series. Let’s pray there’s more of it soon. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

TALES FROM HARROW COUNTY: DEATH’S CHOIR #2

As an eerie song permeates Harrow County, some residents look to Bernice for salvation while others blame her for the otherworldly events. Regardless of how the town might see her, she knows that she must stand up to the source of the haunting melody, even if it has an endless number of reprises. This installment reminds us that, in Harrow County, supernatural ghouls aren’t the only threats to the town’s livelihood, as prejudices can prove just as powerful in such a community, no matter how strong Bernice might be. Delivering both exposition about the book’s future and an engaging, spooky battle, this month was another exciting entry into the burgeoning series. — Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 4 out of 5

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #3

The concept behind Undiscovered Country demands a tremendous focus on exposition. The alternative history, sci-fi conceits, and exploration of a dystopian future are essential to the series’ allure, but unpacking all of that while simultaneously delivering a compelling narrative is no easy feat, and Undiscovered Country #3 fails to find a balance. Instead, most of the issue is devoted to extended dialogue sequences (both in the present and flashback), which offer lots of information but leave the story itself in neutral. Little occurs between the first and final moments, essentially only providing cliffhangers as cause to continue reading. Splashes and spreads continue to deliver a fascinating (and horrifying) future for America, but they don’t do much heavy lifting, offering a Where’s Waldo-like experience of spotting familiar items without offering much insight into what and why this world exists in its present state. Undiscovered Country remains a series stuffed with ambition, but it also clearly struggles beneath the weight of that ambition here. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 3 out of 5