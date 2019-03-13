Ava DuVernay Reveals Her Favorite ‘New Gods’ Character

Ava DuVernay is set to put her stamp on the DC Extended Universe with New Gods, and now fans have a better idea of which character she loves the most.

DuVernay was recently asked which character from the story’s ensemble is her favorite, to which she replied with a comic panel of Big Barda. You can check it out below.

To an extent, this probably isn’t a surprise to some, as DuVernay has expressed her love of Big Barda in the past. A tweet from 2017, in which she named Barda her favorite superhero, arguably kickstarted fans wanting her to be involved with some sort of New Gods adaptation.

While the New Gods film still remains in the early stages of development, early details hint that it will center on Barda and Mister Miracle, as they try to escape the politically-tumultuous world of Apokolips. With the DCEU planning to take a more standalone approach to their future movies, it remains to be seen if there is any connective tissue between New Gods and what was established with Steppenwolf in Justice League.

“We have the right people in the right jobs working on it.” Warner Bros. president Kevin Tsujihara said in a recent interview. “The universe isn’t as connected as we thought it was going to be five years ago. You’re seeing much more focus on individual experiences around individual characters. That’s not to say we won’t at some point come back to that notion of a more connected universe. But it feels like that’s the right strategy for us right now.”

“What Patty Jenkins did on Wonder Woman illustrated to us what you could do with these characters who are not Batman and Superman,” Tsujihara explained. “Obviously, we want to get those two in the right place, and we want strong movies around Batman and Superman. But Aquaman is a perfect example of what we can do. They’re each unique and the tone’s different in each movie.”

