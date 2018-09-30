New ‘Titans’ Clip Reveals Beast Boy’s Transformation

The newest clip for DC Universe’s Titans brings Beast Boy to the party and gives fans a glimpse at his power of transformation.

The new clip, via EW, starts out with Beast Boy aka Gar Logan (played by Ryan Potter) transforming from a tiger into his human form, and when asked why a tiger, he says “tigers have always been my favorite ever since I was a kid.” Robin doesn’t seem to have a problem with the Tiger thing, though he does ask “you have to be naked?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It suddenly occurs to Gar that he’s not wearing any clothes, who runs off to find something to cover up with.

Fans also see him actually fighting in his chosen form as a tiger, yanking a bat out of a thug’s hand and perching atop a car roof with the other Titans. He is a bit critical of Robin’s new choice of vehicle, as he traded in his Porche for a minivan.

He also wants to meet Batman, but Robin isn’t down for the idea. You can check out the full promo in the trailer above.

According to Geoff Johns, fans will meet Beast Boy when he’s already part of a superhero group, the Doom Patrol. What gets him to leave them and join the Titans is still a mystery though.

“We’ll meet him with another surrogate family, and we’ll see why he would choose to get involved with the Titans — or Dick and Rachel, specifically,” Johns tells EW. “He’s a fun character. He’s one of the best characters to write. I love writing Gar, and Ryan Potter plays him amazingly well.”

The Doom Patrol will also be getting their own series on the DC Universe streaming network alongside Titans and Swamp Thing.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Raven), Anna Diop (Starfire/Koriand’r), Lindsey Gort (Amy Rohrbach), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), April Bowlby (Elasti-Girl), Jake Michaels (Cliff Steele), Seamus Dever, Bruno Bichir, and Dwain Murphy (Negative Man).

“Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In the action-adventure series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes that includes Starfire, Raven and others.”

Titans will debut on the DC Universe streaming service on October 3rd.