DC Fans Think S.T.A.R. Labs Exploded Thursday Night in New York City

On Thursday night, the sky over New York City lit up a brilliant and eerie blue, the culprit being an incident at the Con Edison electrical facility in Astoria, Queens. However, DC fans have other ideas about what really happened — and it involves S.T.A.R. Labs.

On Twitter, New Yorkers quickly began speculating about what exactly was causing the night sky to glow electric blue (pun not intended) with many pointing to alien invasion, Netflix’s Bird Box making the leap from fiction to reality, or even Godzilla making his presence known. Those are all fine theories, but for fans of The Flash, the true source of the blue light is easy: the particle accelerator at S.T.A.R. Labs exploded which means we’re all about to be metahumans now.

As fans of The Flash — particularly The CW television series — can tell you, a particle accelerator explosion is exactly how Barry Allen (played by Grant Gustin) gets his powers. During the series pilot, the S.T.A.R. Labs accelerator is turned on and quickly explodes with the event sending dark matter spreading all across Central City. Barry, who is working as a crime scene investigator for the Central City Police Department, is hit by this wave of black matter as well as struck by actual lightning, his body sent crashing into shelves of chemicals in his labs. The result? When Barry finally wakes up from his coma months later, he has super speed and becomes the hero known as The Flash.

So, when Con Edison had its incident — the blue light is said to have been called by something called an arc flash, the phenomenon that occurs when electric current flows through air between conductors resulting in the release of heat and light — fans couldn’t help but declare it an incident at S.T.A.R. Labs with some people wondering if Barry is okay, if the timeline remains intact, and, perhaps best of all, when we can all expect our own super human powers.

We’ve curated some of our favorite Flash-related reactions to the Con Edison explosion for you to enjoy so read on to see how people reacted to “S.T.A.R. Labs” lighting up the New York sky last week.

Has anyone checked on Barry?

Someone check on STAR Labs. Has anyone seen Barry? https://t.co/ILqF668tKn — Skylar Walker (@skywlkr75) December 28, 2018

Definitely STAR Labs

This was some STAR Labs shit y’all. pic.twitter.com/T28SNOhvjP — Lindsay Weiss (@lindsalexandra) December 28, 2018

Seriously, though.

This is the particle accelerator exploding at Star Labs https://t.co/AHBVTuzQ2P — Simran Pattar (@simraanbruhh) December 30, 2018

So, superpowers?

So do you think the explosion created superhuman abilities for people who were exposed? Isn’t this how @CW_TheFlash gained his powers? Through an explosion by star labs ? I now know what my dreams will be tonight… #astoriabesafe #Bluelight #thisishowmybrainworks https://t.co/WoASYH7jbZ — Sarah Zo0 (@SarahZo0) December 28, 2018

Con Ed? Yeah, right.

Con Ed Aka Star labs — Rooster△⃒⃘ (@MylifeOnTheMoon) December 28, 2018

This is all Cisco’s fault.

You Star Labs didn’t have anything to do with this, did ya?…lol pic.twitter.com/10LLW0k22S — Valcutas of Borg (@vlamagirl) December 28, 2018

The Flash is about to become reality, y’all.

That moment when a secret STAR Labs facility in Queens explodes, and @CW_TheFlash is born in the real world. #LifeImitatingArt pic.twitter.com/NV19KH6mUM — Peter M. Dennis (@petermdennis) December 28, 2018

Dreams do come true!

ConEdison explosion ? aka that was an explosion at StarLabs. And i was in close proximity of Astoria last night so i will be a Metahuman soon. ? dreams do come true #TheFlash #conedexplosion — Taj Turnier (@tajplustax) December 29, 2018

How does one check for super powers?

Queens IS a long way from Central City….