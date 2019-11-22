Nightwing Costume Revealed for Titans Season 2 Finale on DC Universe

After nearly two seasons and more than 20 episodes on the DC Universe streaming service, we are finally getting our first look at one of the most iconic members in the Batman family. A new event promoting the second season of Titans provided the first look at Nightwing, and now we can reveal what Dick Grayson’s latest superhero costume will look like when he shows up in the series finale of Titans. DC Universe held an exclusive event where they revealed the latest costume.

ComicBook was on hand for the costume reveal for Nightwing’s debut, catching the first look at the new appearance for Dick Grayson as he gets ready to take on Deathstroke in next week’s final episode of Titans. Take a look below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Titans has been building toward the appearance of Nightwing ever since the show first began last year, launching with the DC Universe streaming service as its flagship series. And while we got to see Grayson actor Brenton Thwaites in costume as Robin, he never managed to escape from Bruce Wayne’s shadow as Batman until the end of the Season 1.

Titans showrunner Greg Walker spoke with ComicBook about Dick Grayson’s journey in the latest season, revealing there was a deliberate path toward putting him in the Nightwing costume.

“It’s in the shadows, so stay tuned if you really want Nightwing information this season, I think you’ll be satisfied by the end of the year,” said Walker.

Grayson actor Brenton Thwaites also spoke with us about the costume, revealing that it allows his character to have a much more physical presence on the series moving forward.

“It’s easier to move in, it’s more flexible, it’s more imposing, and I think that adds to the kind of the feeling that I have when I put it on, which transforms to my character, which is assuming his confidence, and leadership, and strengths. It feels imposing, and that’s all I could ask for from a suit,” Thwaites said.

He added, “I find the Nightwing costume is easier to get into character, for sure. The Robin one, maybe because there was so many pieces, so many elements of it, you kind of get covered up too much emotionally. I don’t know if that’s … Yeah, I don’t know. Maybe we should try and analyze this, but the Nightwing costume, although it does cover me up, it feels quite revealing, and I think that’s a good thing for Dick Grayson in that point of the story is that he’s found who he is and he’s revealing himself to people.”

New episodes of Titans premiere on Fridays on the DC Universe streaming service.