Could a ‘Nightwing’ Casting Announcement Be Coming in February?

The DC Extended Universe just might have its official Dick Grayson/Nightwing in a few months.

Chris McKay, who is set to direct the planned Nightwing solo film, recently provided fans with yet another update on his Twitter account. When a fan asked “when to expect casting info”, McKay hinted that he would be able to provide more “concrete” info on the film in February.

I would expect to be able to tell you more concrete info on our movies progress around February. — Chris McKay (@buddboetticher) December 10, 2017

Fans have been eagerly anticipating more information about Nightwing, especially after the film has been left off of DC Films’ convention presentations. With that in mind, speculation has been around whether or not the role of Nightwing will be officially cast in February, or if the update McKay is talking about is just some sort of release date.

While Nightwing is expected to have some sort of open casting call, the Internet has already begun to choose their own “fan casts” for the role. Quite a few actors were speculated about when the film was first announced, including Zac Efron, Jared Padalecki, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. In recent months, more possibilities have come about, including Finn Wittrock, Dacre Montgomery, Dev Patel, and Nick Jonas.

“I would,” Jonas told ComicBook.com earlier this month. “I’d be super down for this. I didn’t know there was people vying for me to play this role but keep the chatter alive people! If you vote for me, maybe they’ll cast me in it! And then, I don’t know, I’ll thank you all later.”

