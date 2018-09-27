DC

Comic Book Industry Remembers ‘Batman’ Artist Norm Breyfogle

By

The comics world has a heavy heart today, as it was announced that comic artist Norm Breyfogle has passed away.

Breyfogle reportedly passed away on Monday in Houghton, Michigan, at the age of 58. His work includes a prolific nine-year run on the Batman franchise, where he co-created characters like Ventriloquist, Ratcatcher, Jeremiah Arkham, Mr. Zsasz, and Amygdala.

He also worked at Marvel Comics, co-creating the Ultraverse and helping to launch Prime as well as working on Avengers, Black Panther, Hellcat, Marvel Fanfare, and Moon Knight. His work also included a series of children’s books as well as drawing for Archie Comics (Archie Loves Veronica, Archie Loves Betty), First Comics, and Image Comics.

Many in the industry have already spoken out about Breyfogle’s passing, and about his unique impact on the comic industry. Here are some of those responses.

