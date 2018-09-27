Comic Book Industry Remembers ‘Batman’ Artist Norm Breyfogle

The comics world has a heavy heart today, as it was announced that comic artist Norm Breyfogle has passed away.

Breyfogle reportedly passed away on Monday in Houghton, Michigan, at the age of 58. His work includes a prolific nine-year run on the Batman franchise, where he co-created characters like Ventriloquist, Ratcatcher, Jeremiah Arkham, Mr. Zsasz, and Amygdala.

He also worked at Marvel Comics, co-creating the Ultraverse and helping to launch Prime as well as working on Avengers, Black Panther, Hellcat, Marvel Fanfare, and Moon Knight. His work also included a series of children’s books as well as drawing for Archie Comics (Archie Loves Veronica, Archie Loves Betty), First Comics, and Image Comics.

Many in the industry have already spoken out about Breyfogle’s passing, and about his unique impact on the comic industry. Here are some of those responses.

Jim Lee

Tremendously saddened to hear of the passing of the great artist Norm Breyfogle. With his dynamic and expressive style, he was one of the beloved, definitive Batman artists who brought him to life for generations of appreciative comics fans. https://t.co/x38VMQCUgm — Jim Lee (@JimLee) September 27, 2018

Neil Gaiman

And a really nice man, too. I’m so sorry to hear this. https://t.co/9iPluISrfZ — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 27, 2018

Tom King

When I close my eyes and think of Batman (which I do oddly often and occasionally professionally), I see Norm Breyfogle’s cover for Batman 465.



The protector and his ward. The bats in the night. The cape and the shadow.



RIP Mr. Breyfogle. Thank you for the beautiful dreams. pic.twitter.com/qPfKKzQnCI — Tom King (@TomKingTK) September 26, 2018

Mitch Gerads

So saddened to hear of the passing of Norm Breyfogle. I never got to meet the man but talk about someone who defined a whole era of my life and continued to be a huge inspiration into adulthood and my career.



Breyfogle was THE Batman artist. Rest In Peace, sir. pic.twitter.com/59u7QlsbhV — Mitch Gerads @NYCC K-34 (@MitchGerads) September 26, 2018

Aaron Kuder

Norm Breyfogle will always be know for his amazing Batman… but there will always be a place in my heart for his Prime! pic.twitter.com/PLvf4YVQtw — Aaron Kuder (@AaronKuder) September 26, 2018

Alex Segura

Saddened and surprised to hear of the passing of legendary Batman artist Norm Breyfogle. He was the first Batman artist I followed, and his smooth, stylistic take on the Dark Knight and his rogues was unforgettable. RIP, Norm. pic.twitter.com/Iy0Y093KTN — Alex Segura (@alex_segura) September 27, 2018

Andy Khouri

Incredibly saddened by the news that Norm Breyfogle has died. I never met Norm, but his work was a massive influence on me and my path in life. I can’t even tell you, I just love his work so much. His Batman is iconic, but it was through Norm’s vision that I first met Nightwing. pic.twitter.com/haftATwDHz — Andy Khouri (@andykhouri) September 26, 2018

Tim Seeley

With the passing of Norm Breyfogle, who used crowdfunding to help pay for treatment after a stroke, it’s worth mentioning that comic book creators are freelancers, and often do not have adequate insurance or any at all. Support the @heroinitiative if you can. Thank you. — Tim Seeley NYCC B25 (@HackinTimSeeley) September 26, 2018

Chris Ryall

Really saddened to hear about the passing of Norm Breyfogle. Among so many things he did well on the comic page, his mastery of Batman’s cape, like a thing alive, always stood out to me. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/GASAZVzFV7 — Chris Ryall (@chris_ryall) September 26, 2018

Scott Snyder

Deeply saddened to hear of Norm Breyfogle’s passing. His Batman was a staple of my youth, and his contributions to comics in general, and Gotham City in particular, are immeasurable. I imagine the Batsignal lit just for him tonight. #RIP pic.twitter.com/u4w20fZsD7 — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) September 26, 2018

Dan Jurgens

There was a time when Norm Breyfogle’s depiction of Batman was absolutely iconic and embraced by readers all over the world. He left us far too soon. RIP. — Dan Jurgens (@thedanjurgens) September 26, 2018

J.M. DeMatteis

I just heard that Norm Breyfogle has passed away. I had the pleasure of working with Norm on THE SPECTRE and he was a wonderful collaborator: powerful drawing, impeccable storytelling—and he really thought about the stories. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/GTiBtgtQSn — J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) September 26, 2018

Kevin Smith