Original ‘Justice League’ After The Credits Scene Was Reportedly Much Different

There are two Justice League end credit sequences after the film, but originally one of those looked very different.

Spoilers incoming for Justice League, so if you haven’t seen it yet you’ve been warned.

A visual effects artist named LDN_Film who worked on Wonder Woman took to Reddit to answer some questions about Justice League, which they had several friends working on. One of the topics involved the original after credits scene, which evidently featured some Green Lanterns.

“The original after credit scene that was shot in principal photography was Bruce being woken in the night in his lake house by a green light and being visited by Tomar Re and Kilowog. It was cut fairly early on during post,” LDN_Film said.

Multiple leaked deleted scenes hit the Internet recently, confirming one of LDN_Film’s other reveals, so this very well could be true.

Now two Green Lanterns did show up in the final version of the film, but it was during the flashback sequence showing the great battle between the Amazons, Atlanteans, and Steppenwolf’s forces. Having two well known Green Lanterns in the scene would have been a big deal, and while fans aren’t sure what the dialogue consisted of, odds are it set up an Earth-focused Green Lantern.

They likely would have addressed why there wasn’t a Green Lantern on Earth to help repel Steppenwolf’s new takeover, a specific reason he mentioned when targeting Earth now.

Tomar-Re and Kilowog are both fan favorites of the Green Lantern Corps, and both were featured heavily in the original Green Lantern film. Tomar-Re is from the planet Xudar, and is still revered years after his death as the planet’s shining beacon of what it can accomplish. He also helped Hal Jordan immensely throughout the years, as did Kilowog.

Speaking of Kilowog, he has often served as the training officer of new recruits to the Green Lantern Corps. He’s one of the most powerful Lanterns, but once you earn his trust he’s also one of the most loyal and will do anything to keep the Corps strong. He’s trained most of the Earth origin Lanterns, which makes sense since he’s also one of the most powerful Lanterns on the roster.

Fans will hopefully get an extended edition of the film and having this scene included would be more than welcome.

Justice League is in theaters now.