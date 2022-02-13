Peacemaker: Butterfly Designer Shares Closer Look at How the Aliens Were Made

One of the best things about James Gunn’s projects is that everyone involved with his shows and films likes to take to social media to share interesting behind-the-scenes information. Gunn and the Peacemaker cast have been treating fans to episode watch parties on Twitter, and the events always include neat facts about how the series is made. This week, visual effects artist and creature designer Shane Baxley took to Instagram to show how the butterflies are made on Peacemaker.

“Designing the #butterflies for @jamesgunn @hbomaxpeacemaker was fun as hell! Middle of Covid when most of the world was freaking out at home and getting drunk I was visualizing these little guys. Staying busy helped keep me sane’…ish. I was brought in on the VFX side and basically set loose to create. Like on Squad we had weekly vis dev meetings which I always love as everyone gets direct feedback and it’s motivating. Sculpted in #zbrush textured in @substance3dart and rendered in @otoy More to come, and the Cow…. The Cow,” Baxley teased. You can check out his post below:

Next week is the finale of Peacemaker and the cast has teased a lot to look forward to in the final episode. It’s currently unclear if Peacemaker is getting a second season, but Gunn has said he’d love to return.

“We have 87 seasons mapped out. Yeah, we’re gonna be doing this until John and I are 150 years old,” Gunn joked. “But yeah, no we all want to continue. We really want to continue. It was the greatest group of people. Obviously, I was already friends with John and Jenn [Holland], obviously, and Steve Agee. But Danielle [Brooks] and Chuk [Iwuji] — [Chuk] is one of my best friends. Chuk is one of the primary characters now in Guardians 3, and he is murdering it on this movie. So, it was just, really, a great group of people and I can’t wait to work with them again.”

Peacemaker debuted on HBO Max last month, and it’s a hit among critics and fans alike. The new DCEU series is a follow-up to Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which was released last year. Peacemaker sees Cena’s character joining forces with a new team in order to take down an alien species dubbed “butterflies.” Currently, Peacemaker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score, which means it’s officially the highest-reviewed project in the entire DCEU. ComicBook.com‘s own Jenna Anderson gave the series a 4 out of 5 and called it an “action-packed, profane, and bizarre story that perfectly suits its protagonists.”

The finale of Peacemaker debuts next Thursday exclusively on HBO Max.