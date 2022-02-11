Peacemaker Director James Gunn Shares Proudest Part Of Series

James Gunn shared which part of Peacemaker made him the proudest on Twitter today. A fan posted about how fan response to the series has made a 180 since the announcement. Gunn then talked about how some of the most beloved entertainment institutions of the past were not “asked for.” He also said that it makes him very proud that so many people have loved the series despite it not being one of those heavily requested projects. By all accounts, he’s correct. Peacemaker was announced before fans really got a good idea of what was coming in The Suicide Squad. Even after the release of that film, the question of “why is this here” endured on social media. However, after the first couple episodes, a lot of viewers have enjoyed getting to know these characters. (And that rocking soundtrack to be honest.)

“No one asked for Sopranos. No one asked for freaking Star Wars,” Gunn tweeted. “When Hollywood only tells stories the public is asking for, the chances of being surprised & delighted are minimized. No one asked for #Peacemaker & that makes me all the prouder it’s touched so many of you.

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1492166209365753872?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The director has spoken about how much he’d like to come back for a second season in a previous interview.

“We have 87 seasons mapped out. Yeah, we’re gonna be doing this until John and I are 150 years old,” Gunn said. “But yeah, no we all want to continue. We really want to continue. It was the greatest group of people. Obviously, I was already friends with John and Jenn [Holland], obviously, and Steve Agee. But Danielle [Brooks] and Chuk [Iwuji] — [Chuk] is one of my best friends. Chuk is one of the primary characters now in Guardians 3, and he is murdering it on this movie. So, it was just, really, a great group of people and I can’t wait to work with them again.”Peacemaker is streaming its first season on HBO Max.

Speaking to TVLine, Chukwudi Iwuji said that viewers need to get emotionally prepared for these final two episodes.

“[Viewers will probablhy have] itchy fingers, to get online and and find out if it’s been renewed for a Season 2!” the Peacemaker star explained. “Honestly, in these last episodes you get a sense of who these characters could be, given time; you get a sense of how they’ve grown, and surprisingly so since theres been so much hilarity; there a lot of smiling; and I do genuinely think there will be the flutter of the old tear duct.”

