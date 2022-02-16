DC Fans Celebrate Peacemaker Season 2 Announcement

TV Shows

DC’s Peacemaker has been renewed for Season 2 on HBO Max – as confirmed by both creator James Gunn and star John Cena. It’s a big win for DC, as Peacemaker was the proverbial ‘Canary in the Coal Mine’ for the new phase of the DCEU. The show was spun off from Gunn’s The Suicide Squad movie and has successfully converted those blockbuster movie connections into THE hit water-cooler TV show of 2022 (so far). With Peacemaker Season 2 now confirmed, DC’s upcoming HBO Max content (including the Batgirl movie and Gotham P.D. series) now has a nice runway under it. 

Check out DC fans celebrating the Peacemaker Season 2 announcement! 

Crew Love

No THANK YOU Peacemaker team. 

DO YOU REALLY WANNA TASTE IT!?

Do the dance. You know you want to. 

SO HAPPY!

DC fans’ pure unbridled joy is being splashed all over the Internet right now. 

We’re So JKJDKJGOBRJNAOBNA Right Now!

Impeccably said. 

Season 2?! LFGGGGGGGGGGGG!

Let’s get to it. Now. Put it in our eyeballs. 

MANIFEST

Not even a day after this fan put out this tweet, Peacemaker got its season 2 renewal. That is how you manifest!

What the Villains Gonna Be???

Peacemaker just smoked his own dad, and is set to take out an entire race of evil alien body snatchers. How is Season 2 gonna top all that?!

Who Will Make It to Season 2???

The first and most prominent question about Peacemaker Season 2 is who will even be alive to show up for it. Taking votes now. 

Who We WANT To See in Season 2

This DC fan wasted no time digging in the creates for Peacemaker Season 2 villain ideas. Get yours posted now! 

