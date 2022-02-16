DC Fans Celebrate Peacemaker Season 2 Announcement

DC’s Peacemaker has been renewed for Season 2 on HBO Max – as confirmed by both creator James Gunn and star John Cena. It’s a big win for DC, as Peacemaker was the proverbial ‘Canary in the Coal Mine’ for the new phase of the DCEU. The show was spun off from Gunn’s The Suicide Squad movie and has successfully converted those blockbuster movie connections into THE hit water-cooler TV show of 2022 (so far). With Peacemaker Season 2 now confirmed, DC’s upcoming HBO Max content (including the Batgirl movie and Gotham P.D. series) now has a nice runway under it.

