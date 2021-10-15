Peacemaker: James Gunn Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Photo Ahead of DC FanDome

Before James Gunn heads back to Marvel to helm Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, fans of the director have another DC project to look forward to. After making The Suicide Squad, Gunn reteamed up with John Cena for a Peacemaker series, which is hitting HBO Max next year. We’ve seen some glimpses from the show already, but the first official trailer is expected to drop during tomorrows’ DC FanDome event. In honor of DC FanDome, Gunn took to social media today to share a photo with the Peacemaker cast. In addition to Cena, the show will feature The Suicide Squad‘s Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt) and Steve Agee (John Economos) as well as franchise newcomers Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

“Only one day until our #Peacemaker panel at #DCFandome! Come join us for a first glimpse at our new @hbomax show,” Gunn wrote on Twitter. You can check out the photo, which features a huge chunk of the cast, below:

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1449060126770569221?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Recently, Gunn teased what fans can expect from the Peacemaker story. “Through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from,” Gunn told Variety about the show’s place in the DCEU timeline. “There’s a moment in [The Suicide Squad] where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That’s the seed of the entire Peacemaker series.”

As for DC FanDome, the event is returning this year with lots of exciting content on the line-up:

DC FanDome is taking place on October 16th. Peacemaker is expected to debut on the streaming service in January.