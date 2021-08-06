Peacemaker Series First Look Poster Released by James Gunn

✖

Liberty is making its way to HBO Max. Long before The Suicide Squad was released in theaters and on HBO Max, Warner Bros. announced that writer/director James Gunn would also be delivering a spinoff TV series, focused on the character of Peacemaker, played by John Cena. The excitement for the project soared after the debut of The Suicide Squad, as fans fell in love with Cena's hilarious take on the villainous character, and wanted to learn more about him. While we won't be seeing Peacemaker on HBO Max until 2022, some information about the show will arrive during the DC FanDome event in October.

DC announced the panel lineup for this year's FanDome on Tuesday, and it unsurprisingly included the Peacemaker series. Along with the announcement, Gunn took to his social media channels to share the poster for the series, which shows the back of Peacemaker's car (complete with personalized license plates) and the character's hand out of the window, holding up a peace sign. Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

The final post-credits scene of The Suicide Squad teased the return of Peacemaker for this new TV series, as it revealed that the character was still alive after being shot in the neck by Idris Elba's Bloodsport. According to Gunn, the series will be a sequel to the movie at times, but it will also explore Peacemaker's origins.

"Well, through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from," Gunn told Variety last month. "There’s a moment in the movie where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That’s the seed of the entire Peacemaker series. So we get to see Peacemaker with his father, who’s played by Robert Patrick, where he came from, what he’s done, what that means to him, and where he’s going after all of this. Because he’s not an evil person, he’s just a bad guy. He seems sort of irredeemable in the film. But I think that there’s more to him. We didn’t get a chance to know him [in The Suicide Squad] in the way we get to know some of the other characters. And so that’s what the whole show is about. I needed eight episodes to do it, at least."

Cena stars in Peacemaker alongside Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and Freddie Stroma.

Are you looking forward to catching Peacemaker on HBO Max next year? Let us know in the comments!