Peacemaker Clip Reveals Why John Cena’s Anti-Hero Has to Go Back to Killing People

A new Peacemaker clip reveals why John Cena’s anti-hero decided to go back to killing people. The first episode segment is called “Meet The Team,” and it’s clear that the vigilante is basically out on “good behavior.” Instead of serving that full 30-year sentence, Peacemaker has been given some liberties as long as he can still serve the government. It’s not like Amanda Waller to let someone who has those kinds of skills just sit around collecting dust. In exchange for getting him out in 4 years, Cena’s contract killer will have to complete missions assigned by a shady task force. Luckily some of the support from The Suicide Squad will be along for the ride to provide technical know-how. It would be prudent to note that Peacemaker never was the sharpest tool in the shed so his companions and Eagly the Eagle will be of huge help. James Gunn seems to be crafting a rip-roaring good time.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” James Gunn told the press when the announcement of the series came through last year. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie,” Cena chimed in. “I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

Other actors will helping Cena with Peacemaker. Fans of The Suicide Squad will be pleased to see Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt) and Steve Agee (John Economos). Joining them in the HBO Max series are Danielle Brooks (Leota Adebayo), Robert Patrick (Auggie Smith), Chris Conrad (Vigilante), Christopher Heyerdahl (Captain Locke), Chukwudi Iwuji (Clemson Murn), Lochlyn Munro (Larry Fitzgibbon), and Annie Chang (Sophie Song).

Peacemaker will be ready for action January 13th on HBO Max.

