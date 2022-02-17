Peacemaker: James Gunn Announces Season 1 Finale Watch Party

Believe it or not, the first season of Peacemaker is already coming to an end. The Suicide Squad‘s acclaimed spinoff series will wrap up its first season on HBO Max on Thursday, when its eighth and final episode is released. HBO Max has already announced that there will be a second season of , so fans don’t have to worry about the episode being a series-ender, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be a lot of fireworks. It’s going to be an eventful finale, and the folks behind the series are hoping to experience the episode alongside the fans.

Since there are supposedly a lot of big things in the Peacemaker finale, creator James Gunn is hosting his weekly Peacemaker Party on Twitter a little earlier than usual. Gunn announced on Wednesday that the watch party for the finale will take place on Thursday evening.

“Because this is Peacemaker Season Finale week we are going to be having our [Peacemaker Party] early — tomorrow night, Thursday, watching the show together at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET,” Gunn wrote in the tweet. “See you then to answer your questions about all the big stuff in episode 8!”

As Gunn notes in his tweet, there will be a lot of talk about the major reveals and events of Peacemaker‘s finale during the watch party on Thursday. If you’re not able to watch the episode during or before the party, it may be best to stay off Twitter until you’ve seen it.

We’re in for an explosive finale, but at least we know it won’t be the end of the story for John Cena’s titular character. HBO Max and DC confirmed this week that Peacemaker is officially returning for Season 2, with Gunn writing and directing every episode.

“The brilliance of James Gunn once again shines with Peacemaker. He took this character, brought to life by the inimitable John Cena, and created an exceptional series that’s simultaneously thrilling, hilarious and heartfelt, showcasing the humanity beneath this team of misfits living in a superhuman world,” Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max said. “As the first original DC show to have its series premiere on HBO Max, we are thrilled that the viewers agreed to give peace a f***ing chance.”

Are you looking forward to the Peacemaker finale? Let us know in the comments!