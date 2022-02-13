Peacemaker Star Says Goodbye to Character in Touching Musical Video

The finale of Peacemaker is hitting HBO Max on Thursday, and there’s one main character who tragically didn’t survive the penultimate episode, “Stop Dragon My Heart Around.” After it was revealed earlier in the season that Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) was actually a butterfly, the team eventually discovers that Murn is still a good guy who wants to stop his fellow aliens from taking over the earth. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Sadly, Murn was killed in the latest episode in a tragic two-in-one gut punch that saw Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) discovering Murn’s dead human body before having to watch his alien self die. Today, Iwuji took to Instagram to share a touching farewell tribute to his character.

“Murn’s farewell ❤️,” Iwuji wrote. You can watch the actor play the piano in the video below:

Iwuji recently spoke with Variety about his character’s shocking death and shared what it was like to film the big moment.

“We shot the last couple of episodes out of sequence, so I knew I still had some more shooting to come back to,” Iwuji said of filming his death scene. “It wasn’t farewell; it was a bit of a punch in the gut. This is where he goes down. It became a surprisingly emotional scene. There was a moment in it, where I said, ‘I’m proud to have had you on my team.’ When we were doing it, it sort of choked out of me, which is always fun as an actor. You always want to be surprised by yourself and by what happens.”

When asked if Murn is really dead, Iwuji replied, “Let’s face it, in the world of extended universes and all that stuff, no one is ever really dead, are they? You never know.”

Even if this is the last we see of Murn, Peacemaker won’t be Iwuji’s last project with James Gunn. The actor was also cast in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is currently in production. It’s unclear who Iwuji is playing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the actor has opened up about how much he enjoys working with Gunn.

The Peacemaker finale will release on HBO Max on February 17th. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theatres on May 23, 2023.