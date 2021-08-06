The Suicide Squad Peacemaker Spinoff Adds Jessica Jones Director

✖

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker has added Jessica Jones director Rosemary Rodriguez to the project (via The Ronin). Rodriguez herself confirmed her involvement in the HBO Max series both on her website and in an interview with Vespertine NYC back in January. Rodriguez has an extensive list of television directorial credits including two episodes of Jessica Jones (Season 1's "AKA 1000 Cuts" and Season 2's "AKA Shark in the Bathtub, Monster in the Bed") as well as work on The Walking Dead, The Good Wife, Law and Order, and more.

In January, Rodriguez told Vespertine NYC that she was looking forward to Peacemaker, noting that it would be "a guaranteed good time".

The Peacemaker series stars John Cena as Christopher Smith, aka the titular Peacemaker, a pacifist vigilante who will stop at nothing to promote his cause of peace. The series also stars Steve Agee as John Economos, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world's biggest douchebag," Gunn explained when the series was first announced. "I'm excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

"I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," Cena echoed. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this."

The Suicide Squad will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, August 6th. Peacemaker is expected to debut on HBO Max in January of 2022.