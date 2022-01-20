Peacemaker Teams Up With Twitter Safety For Simp Mode





Peacemaker is asking Twitter Safety to add some rules today. In the short clips posted to the platform, John Cena’s mercenary has thoughts about how to improve the user experience. He calmly talks them over with a representative from the bird brand. No stranger to avian creatures, Eagly’s Twitter handle gets pulled into things at one point. Comedy ensues when Cena just suggests things that already exists. It fits into his character as Peacemaker though, he’s kind of gullible. Totally part of the package when you get through the episodes on HBO Max. Don’t count on this being the last we see of the WWE superstar’s presence in the DC Comics universe. Director James Gunn has already said that there are plans for Cena to pop up in some movie project down the line. For now, watch him fumble through Zoom like we all have down below.

“Allowing @DCPeacemaker to join our team meetings to pitch his ideas has been. . . well. . . Anyway, good news is we’ve already made a way to remove followers (or, you know, soft-block ’em)” they began. “No clearance with legal on Peacemaker’s “Simp Mode” suggestion just yet, but we’ve got Safety Mode in beta to hold you over.”

During the Podly Peacemaker Podcast, Gunn explained what drew him to this obscure character in the first place. Funnily enough, rival studios play a factor in all of this.

“I think it was a lot of different things [that appealed to me about Peacemaker]. Number one, I loved the Captain America TV movie from when I was a kid. I’m like, ‘What would a really f*cked up version of that be like?’” he told everyone on the podcast. “If you ever go back and see it, it’s terrible. But as a child, I loved it. So I’m like, ‘What, in my brain, was that show?’ Then you take that to sort of this extreme place, and that’s Peacemaker.”

“I’m interested in superheroes that are different, whether it’s their superpower that’s different like Ratcatcher 2. She has that superpower that we don’t normally see, control of animals, that’s much more interesting to me than all these people shooting ray guns out of their hands,” said Gunn. “But Peacemaker is like, he’s kind of a bad guy, he’s kind of a piece of crap, but he does have a point (laughs). He really does have a point, so I can see where he’s coming from, and I also can think that he’s wrong, and that makes an interesting character for me.”

