Peacemaker’s James Gunn Debunks Bane Season 2 Rumors

Bane isn’t going to be in the second season of Peacemaker, at least not as of yet. Saturday afternoon, a self-proclaimed insider—you know, the usual suspects—ran a report suggesting the beloved Batman villain would appear in the show’s sophomore outing as a “primary antagonist.” Peacemaker helmer James Gunn quickly debunked the “bullshit” report.

“Don’t you know by now to make really sure of this stuff before posting? This is bullshit,” Gunn said to the report. “No one knows what’s coming but me, and even I don’t fully know.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1495157505164513282?s=20&t=pdp7yNlitkiDsvlnpOiETQ

Days before the Peacemaker Season 1 finale, HBO Max announced it officially ordered a second season of the beloved show.

“The brilliance of James Gunn once again shines with Peacemaker. He took this character, brought to life by the inimitable John Cena, and created an exceptional series that’s simultaneously thrilling, hilarious and heartfelt, showcasing the humanity beneath this team of misfits living in a superhuman world,” Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max said. “As the first original DC show to have its series premiere on HBO Max, we are thrilled that the viewers agreed to give peace a f***ing chance.”

“Learning about and eventually becoming #PEACEMAKER was an exercise in exploring the fun and absolutely genius mind of @JamesGunn. It’s been a privilege to work on this show and with the cast, crew and @hbomax team,” Cena added. “Elated to say we’ll be back to create more peace for Season [2]. I am incredibly honored and humbled by the response to Peacemaker and the experience of playing this character. Thank you to James Gunn, Peter Safran, HBO Max, the crew, and my castmates who worked tirelessly to make this unforgettable series,” the WWE legend wrote..”You can now stream the first season of Peacemaker in its entirety on HBO Max.

What other DC characters would you like to see appear in the show’s second season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!