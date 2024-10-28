The Penguin Episode 6 Introduces a Whole New Mob Syndicate to Gotham City

Through six episode of The Penguin, Oswald Cobb (Colin Farrell) has been desperately trying to fill the power void in Gotham City. The death of Carmine Falcone — and the destruction of the bridges into the city — left a unique opportunity for the criminals of Gotham to step up and become the new kingpin. Oz has obsessively chased that goal, throwing under the bus anyone and everyone possible to achieve the power he seeks. At the end of this week’s new episode of The Penguin, it looks as though the titular villain has finally made it happen. At the very least, he’s closer than he’s ever been.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the latest episode of The Penguin! Continue reading at your own risk…

Videos by ComicBook.com

The power struggle in Gotham City has been something of a roller coaster over the course of The Penguin, and Oz has been at the center of all the drama. He worked with both the Falcones and the Maronis to try and climb his way up the ladder, only to toss them both aside at the most opportune moments. Little did he know, he was creating a new monster, as Sofia Falcone rallied her father’s former members to create a new family: The Gigantes. Using that momentum, she made a deal with Salvatore Maroni to bring their families together, united with the sole purpose of taking Oz down.

This has left Oz in yet another precarious situation, especially after the gangs working with him started seeing their members killed by the Gigantes trying to send a message. All of this led to one of the final scenes of The Penguin‘s sixth episode, as Oz called a meeting with a majority of the gangs in Gotham.

While they came to the meeting wanting vengeance, the leaders of the gangs end up going something surprising. They actually listen to what Oz has to say. And they all agree to continue working with him, making a massive Gotham City crime syndicate that Sofia and Salvatore will have a hard time standing up against.

The key for Oz in this big meeting is that he continued to push the same narrative he always has. The timing, however, is finally right, and people are in a position to hear him out. He talks about his history and how he made his way through the ranks, starting as a kid who had nothing and becoming a driver for Falcone before being allowed to take on any other responsibility. Unlike the traditional crime lords, who have always had wealth at their side, Oz understands the plight everyone else in Gotham City. He’s been through the hardest experiences the city can throw at someone, and he’s found a way to continue on. Now, those experiences have made him the most powerful man in Gotham.

The most interesting aspect of this entire situation is how Sofia and Salvatore might respond. They obviously aren’t going to take it lying down, so there will be something coming Oswald’s way in the near future.