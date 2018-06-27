‘Pennyworth’ TV Series Rumored to Begin Production Later This Year

There’s a chance that the latest DC Comics prequel series could soon be becoming a reality.

According to a recent report from Omega Underground, Epix’s Pennyworth television series could be entering production sometime before the end of this year. While details are relatively slim, the report suggests that the first episode of the series “is expected to begin sometime this fall or winter”.

Pennyworth has been in various stages of development since 2016, but was given a 10-episode straight-to-series order in May of this year. The series is expected to take place in 1960s London, where a young Alfred Pennyworth serves as a former British SAS soldier, who forms a secret company and joins forces with Thomas Wayne.

Pennyworth is produced by Gotham boss Bruno Heller, along with co-executive producer Danny Cannon.

“As genuine fans of these classic DC characters, as well as the incredibly talented Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, we couldn’t be more excited to make Epix the home of this series,” Epix president Michael Wright said. “We can’t wait to work with Bruno and Danny — along with Peter Roth, Susan Rovner, Brett Paul and the team at Warner Horizon — on this fantastic origin story.

“Michael and his colleagues have created the perfect venue for original storytelling, and all of us working on Pennyworth are thrilled to be on the Epix slate,” Heller and Cannon said in a joint statement.

It’s currently unknown who will play the series’ titular character, who most recently has been portrayed by Sean Pertwee on Gotham and Jeremy Irons in the DC Extended Universe. But if Pennyworth is expected to enter production in the coming months, we might begin to find out casting sooner than later.

Pennyworth does not currently have a release date. ComicBook.com will provide you with more updates as they come about.